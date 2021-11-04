Ales Over ALS: A Crafter’s Delight, a fundraiser to support people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (or ALS), is back for its 10th year. The event will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at scenic Lake House at Centennial Grove in Essex. All proceeds will go directly to Cape Cod-based charity Compassionate Care ALS.

Admission to the event includes a selection of fresh, local craft beers and a menu including, but not limited to, clam chowder, tacos, truffled mac and cheese, and indulgent, gourmet cookies. There will be a homebrew tasting and competition and live music as well.





Ales Over ALS event in 2019

Compassionate Care ALS was founded in 2003 to help support patients diagnosed with ALS as well as their families, caregivers, and communities. The organization provides resources including equipment, educational opportunities, Medicare/Medicaid assistance, communication assistance, guidance and awareness with regards to living with ALS, caregiving, and exploring end-of-life when invited. The group offers an innovative approach to delivering support and services to clients, tailored to the needs of each individual and their support network.

ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord, causing increasing muscle weakness, paralysis, and eventually death.

Tickets to the Essex event are $100 per person and are available at the CCALS website.