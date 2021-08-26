“The Moving Wall” is coming to the Plum Island Airport from September 2 until September 7, and the town and planning committee are looking for volunteers to help with the five-day event.

“The Moving Wall” is a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall located in Washington, D.C. Vietnam veteran John Devitt conceived of the half wall idea after he attended the dedication of the Wall in Washington in 1982.

Devitt “felt the positive power of ‘The Wall’” and made it his priority to share this power with people across the country who may not be able to travel to Washington, D.C., according to “the Moving Wall” website.

Devitt and two other veterans created the replica structure and since its first appearance in Tyler, Texas in 1984, the Wall has continued to tour the country from April to November for over 30 years.

There are now two structures that travel nationwide, and so far this summer, the Wall has been all across the country from Washington state to Pennsylvania. Now, one of the two replicas will make its landing in Newbury over Labor Day weekend.

The Wall will land on September 2, and the town and the planning committee are asking for local volunteers to help out. Volunteers are needed to help set up the Wall at the Plum Island Airport and to work the exhibit during the five days it is here. The committee is also looking for volunteers to help take down the Wall on September 7. Each shift rotation will last roughly six hours, and all are encouraged to sign up, including groups and clubs.

For more information about “The Moving Wall” and its schedule for the remainder of its traveling season check out their website, and for more information on volunteering for the event in Newbury check out the event Facebook page.

themovingwall.org