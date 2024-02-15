The first cruise ship production proven so successful that it was adapted for land-based audiences is showing now at ArtsEmerson in Boston. Duel Reality is a modern and acrobatic retelling of Romeo and Juliet, complete with audacious twists, turns and drops, that debuted in 2021 on the Virgin Voyage’s ship Scarlet Lady.

Duel Reality made its U.S. debut in Boston on February 7 and, after two weeks of shows, will continue on an epic world tour to Spain and The Netherlands before returning to San Diego this summer. the show is a collaboration between Virgin Voyages and innovative circus company The 7 Fingers. As part of it mission to create a cruise experience that goes beyond the conventional, Virgin Voyages sought out The 7 Fingers to create an immersive and captivating production.

The result is Duel Reality, a modern interpretation of the Shakespeare classic, told with the assistance of the captivating athletic and acrobatic skills of the performers. An unconventional alley stage flanked by audiences on both sides was created to better showcase the awe-inspiring performances, including dizzying flips to death-defying drops mere centimeters above the ground.

“Rather than adapting Broadway style shows, we sought out partners to co-create entirely new shows with a unique, distinctly Virgin twist,” says Richard Kilman, vice president of entertainment for Virgin Voyages. “We even designed The Red Room, our on-board theater space, so that it could evolve into three unique stage configurations, giving us more flexibility with the shows we can sign on.”

Duel Reality is also available on both Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, which are currently sailing around the Caribbean for the winter season.

Virgin Voyages’ also offers a wider line-up of innovative, immersive productions, such as its newest show, Persephone, a rock n’ roll retelling of the Greek myth, and UNTITLED DANCESHOWPARTYTHING, an absurdist dance show that comments on pop culture. Most recently, the line introduced the Miss Behave Show, a lighthearted game show, and Lola’s Library, a sultry cabaret in its on-board nightclub, The Manor. Later this year, the brand will introduce new laughs with its LOLz Supper Club comedy show, debuting first on Scarlet Lady.

Tickets to the remaining onshore showings of Duel Reality are available here.