Although the Cape Ann Museum is closed temporarily during the pandemic to protect staff and visitors, you can still experience the museum virtually with a new initiative called CAM Video Vault, featuring sixty lectures, programs, and archival material dating back to 1992.

The wide range of offerings include exhibition and program lectures by curators, artists, community leaders, educators, and others. Featuring discussions about past museum exhibitions, well-known artists with Cape Ann roots, natural environments and habitats around Cape Ann, as well as the region’s maritime history, all sixty programs are accessible via the museum’s website.

Listen to stories from the front lines of World War I, or learn about the history of Cape Ann Light. Watch a “living history” visit with Louisa May Alcott, or dive into the history of Gloucester’s fishing industry.

To help at-home educators and parents looking for a variety of online resources for their children, the museum is also adding educational content from its robust programs, using art and the region’s history as the basis for art-making activities, reading adventures, and virtual tours and experiences.

From the museum archives and library, you can also now find online content called “Stories from the Stacks,” a collection of unique manuscripts, photographs, maps, and other archival content, much of which dates back hundred of years.