Windrush Farm, a leading therapeutic riding center, has announced that the board of directors has elected Lucy Vaill as the new board president.

“Lucy Vaill has been an engaged board member and volunteer for years,” said Janet Nittmann, chief executive officer of Windrush, “and we are fortunate to have her as our new president as Windrush continues to expand its programs and services.”

Vaill, a lifelong equestrian, lives with her husband, Tim Vaill, in Andover and has three adult children. “I am honored and excited to have been given this opportunity,” said Vaill. “Windrush has a very talented team and I look forward to working with them in the years ahead.”

Vaill succeeds Boxford resident Bob Gore, who served as president of the board of directors for seven years, and will continue to serve on the board.

Founded in 1964, Windrush Farm is an award-winning non-profit for children and adults with physical, cognitive and emotional challenges. Windrush is located on the North Andover/Boxford line. For more information, go to windrushfarm.org.