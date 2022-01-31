PRESS RELEASE

Three North Shore (Lynnfield) residents co-founded women empowerment platform, Women Who Win. Women Who Win launched a project called, which has created a buzz in the community, as well as major footwear companies. They have donated over 300 pairs of shoes in the Boston area (Haitian Refugees, Women’s Shelters, Adult Day Cares etc). Boston City Counselor Ruthzee Louijeune voiced her support for the initiative. The Women Who Win platform is an innovative organization based in the Northshore and providing women with opportunities to network, mentor, skill share, and share their stories.

As Boston gets colder by the day and the snow falls all around, many of us strap on our favorite winter boots, keeping our feet warm and protected. However, in our very own greater Boston community, there are hundreds of people (women, men, children) without a good quality pair of shoes in their closets, unknowingly exposing themselves to foot conditions like frostbite and other dangerous infections. An often overlooked problem, a nonprofit organization for women empowerment, launched by the Lynnfield residents Northshore area (Lynnfield) based nonprofit women empowerment, wanted to help solve this issue through launching an exciting philanthropic initiative, The Shoe Project. This project has also created a buzz in the podiatry community, as well as major footwear companies who have offered tremendous support for this initiative.

Women Who Win team spearheaded shoe donations and also provided foot health educational materials to Boston populations in dire need, including Haitian refugees, women’s shelter residents, and adult day health centers. They partnered with renowned companies and organizations including Hoka Apparel to ensure we are providing high-quality, podiatrist approved shoes. The Women Who Win team excitedly joined the Gift of Gratitude project on December 19th, an event where they provided vaccine clinics, and other basic essentials like blankets etc. to Haitians in need. They led a shoe donation drive at the event with the Indian Medical Association of New England (IMANE) and Boston Medical Center’s Greater Roslindale Medical & Dental Center, and were able to donate over 150 shoes to these refugees. The First Haitian-American City Councilor of Boston Ruthzee Louijeane stated, “It was really wonderful to see communities coming together to support our immigrants. We are in a difficult season right now that really asks us to look out for each other. Few things demonstrate that more than welcoming the stranger in our midst.”



Women’s shelters also expressed a strong need for new shoes for their residents. We organized donations with the St Patricks Shelter in Somerville Massachusetts, and at the Forever Young Adult Day Care in Hyde Park. Residents at the shelter often work 2 jobs a day to make ends meet, in worn-out shoes putting their feet at risk and discomfort. The women were elated to receive a new pair of shoes for the new year, and felt empowered and equipped in their new footwear. The thrill of a new pair of shoes is one we can all relate too, and we were excited to provide this feeling to over 150 women across these shelters.





Women Who Win Team

The Shoe Project is a philanthropic initiative under Women Who Win, a nonprofit organization founded by three Boston residents, Dr. Manju Sheth, Dr. Deepa Jhaveri, and Shaleen Sheth. Dr Manju Sheth is a physician at Beth Israel Lahey health with a passion for media. She is president and Co- founder of INE multimedia and Women Who Win. Dr. Deepa Jhaveri is a podiatrist and the President-Elect of the Indian Medical Association of New England. Shaleen Sheth is a co-founder of Women Who Win with a passion for technology and nonprofit leadership. The Shoe Project was born with the mission to empower communities one step at a time.



The Women Who Win team is leading some innovative solutions to empowering our North Shore communities, such as a mentorship and career program, and also writing profiles on women leaders in business, technology, health, policy and more. They have built a community of over 10,000 members across platforms, and are helping women in our communities network and reach their personal and professional goals.

The team would love to get more North Shore women involved, who are passionate about women empowerment. Interested in getting involved and/or sharing your story on Women Who Win? Or know a “Winning Woman” in your life who you think would be a good fit, reach them below!



