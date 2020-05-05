The days have been blending together lately, with every day feeling like a Wednesday and every time feeling like 3 p.m. We’ll take any reason to add a little joy and celebration into the daily routine, and here’s today’s: Cinco de Mayo.

Some Cinco de Mayo history: the relatively small holiday in Mexico commemorates the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, during which the Mexican army won a symbolically significant victory over the French army. It’s not Mexican Independence Day, a popular misconception. Instead, it’s a celebration of Mexican history and culture especially in places with large Mexican-American populations, like Los Angeles and Chicago.

Brush up on your Mexican history knowledge while you sip one of these three margaritas today, from some of our favorite Mexican restaurants here on the North Shore.

—

Metzy’s Cantina’s Strawberry Basil Margarita

Add some summer to your margarita with this strawberry basil number from Newburyport’s go-to spot for Mexican-Asian fusion cuisine.

1 medium strawberry

1 medium basil leaf

2 oz. 100% agave tequila

1.5 oz. triple sec

1 oz. agave nectar

2 oz. fresh lime juice

ice

lime wedge and strawberry for garnish

sugar or salt (optional)

In a pint glass, muddle the strawberry, basil leaf, and agave nectar. Add ice, tequila, triple sec, and lime juice in that order. Spin the lime wedge around the rim of the glass and dip it in sugar or salt. Shake vigorously and pour—can be served straight up or on the rocks. Garnish with a lime wedge and a strawberry and enjoy!

metzys.com

—

Bueno Malo’s Ricky Martin

Try this spicy option from downtown Andover’s hip spot for Southern Californian tex-mex.

2 oz. ghost tequila

.5 oz. Short Path triple sec

1 oz. lemon juice

.5 oz. lime juice

.5 oz. agave syrup

1 oz. pineapple juice

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Finish with a tajin rim. If you don’t have agave syrup you can use simple syrup, and if you don’t have ghost tequila, you can muddle a few piece of jalapeño with regular tequila!

buenomalo.com

—

Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen’s Premiere Margarita

The lively Mexican eatery at the Northshore Mall details their easy-to-make classic cocktail. Keep it simple with their Premiere Margarita.

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. Cointreau

1 oz. triple sec

1.5 oz. reposado tequila

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Finish with sugar or salt rim (optional). Amigo’s recommends using reposado tequila, which has been aged between two and twelve months (longer than blanco tequila) and has notes of oak and vanilla.

amigospeabody.com