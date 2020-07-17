Wishing you were sipping something cool on a beach in the tropics? Us, too. Have a little fun at home this weekend by getting creative in the kitchen with some seasonal cocktails! We spoke to some of the area’s top bartenders to find out their favorite summer sips. Give ’em a try!

Blueberry Lemonade

From Teresa’s Prime lead bartender Alyssa Zajac

Ingredients

1.5 oz blueberry vodka

2 oz coconut water

1 oz fresh lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

Directions

1. Shake all ingredients.

2. Strain over fresh ice in a Collins glass.

3. Garnish with fresh thyme sprig and

lemon wheel.

Tequila Cucumber Smash

From Justin Quam, Dal Mare

Ingredients

3-4 slices cucumber (leave the skin on if you like)

2-3 slices of lime

1 small bunch thyme

2 oz tequila (you can really use anything, dark or silver, you could even use Mezcal)

1 oz simple syrup (Agave nectar makes it even tastier)

3 oz soda water

Dash of kosher salt

Directions

1. Muddle your cucumber, lime, and thyme with salt in a tall glass.

2. Add ice to fill the glass, add soda water, then add in your tequila and syrup.

3. Garnish with a wheel of cucumber and lime, add a straw, and you’re ready to enjoy.

Not What You Think

Jay Murray, Ellis Square Social

Ingredients

1 quartered strawberry

1 bird’s eye chili

2 oz infused tequila

1 oz lemon juice

1 tbsp simple syrup in a cocktail shaker.

1 lemon wheel

Directions

1: Infuse blanco tequila with cucumber, strawberry and Thai bird’s eye chili for about a week.

2. Muddle together strawberry, bird’s eye chili, infused tequila, lemon juice, simple syrup in a cocktail shaker.

3. Fill glass with ice cubes and strain mixture into glass.

4. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Fresh Watermelon Martini

From Teresa’s Prime lead bartender Alyssa Zajac

Ingredients

8 cubes of fresh watermelon

2 oz of your favorite vodka

1 oz simple syrup

Directions

1. Muddle watermelon in a pint glass.

2. Add ice and shake all ingredients together.

3. Double strain into a martini glass.

4. Garnish with fresh watermelon triangle.