Indulge in pasta filled with meats and cheeses, guilt-free, on February 13, National Tortellini Day.

The folks at Three Bridges—a chef-crafted pasta and sauce company—conducted their 2020 Tortellini Day Survey to see how much Americans love the belly-button shaped pasta. Here are some of the survey’s insights:

– 92% of Americans enjoy tortellini, and only less than 1% hate it.

– About 39% of Americans believe tortellini is fancier than other pasta.

– 29% say eating tortellini makes them feel fancy, even if all they’re doing is adding sauce.

– Some 12% of Americans have even served the pasta in order to impress someone.

– For two years in a row, Americans have picked cheese as their favorite tortellini filling (24% for 2020, up 4% from last year).

– The top 5 states that love tortellini the most are:

1. Missouri

2. Florida

3. New Jersey

4. Massachusetts

5. Illinois

– America’s top five favorite tortellini fillings include:

1. Cheese — 24%

2. Triple Cheese — 20%

3. Spinach and Cheese — 21%

4. Italian Sausage — 15%

5. Chicken and Cheese — 11%

For the 92% of Americans who are tortellini fans, here are a few recipes created by the chefs at Three Bridges to kick-off your National Tortellini Day celebrations.

—

Make your stuffing the star of the dinner table with this tortellini twist. Preheat your oven to 350°F and combine onion, celery, apple, sausage, butter, and sage into a large sauté pan. Cook until sausage is cooked through before carefully adding the ingredients into a casserole dish. Gently combine the ingredients with Three Bridges Spinach & Cheese Tortellini, chicken broth, salt, and pepper. Top the casserole with breadcrumbs and bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes. Let it sit for 5 minutes and then serve.

—

This is the perfect hearty meal to warm your bones on a cold winter day. In a large pot, sauté chopped greens in olive oil until wilted. In a separate pot, cook Three Bridges Three Cheese Ravioli and Tortellini in boiling salted water and then add the pasta to your greens pot along with Three Bridges Marinara Sauce, halved mini mozzarella balls, sausage, olives, salt, and pepper and bring to a low simmer. Top with grated cheese and red pepper flakes and enjoy!

—

This comforting meal is perfect for when you have a busy week ahead and need a dinner made to last! Preheat your oven to 350°F and gently toss together Three Bridges Triple Cheese Tortellini, Three Bridges Alfredo Sauce, cauliflower, thyme, parsley, capers, white wine, grated mozzarella, crumbled bacon, salt, and black pepper. Pour the mixture into an ovenproof dish and top it with breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, and the rest of your herbs before baking for 40-50 minutes. Let it rest for 5 minutes and then serve.