September is here, and Kane’s is featuring four specials that’ll remind customers of everything near and dear about their favorite county fair. With so many across the country cancelled or postponed this year (read: 2020 Topsfield Fair Cancelled), Kane’s is bringing their flavors to stores near you.

Caramel Apple Candy Crunch, Cinnamon Apple Cider, Pumpkin Cheesecake, and Fried Dough(nut) are all available beginning on September 1 through September 30 at all three Kane’s locations in Boston and Saugus.

The Caramel Apple Candy Crunch Donut is an Apple pie-filled yeast donut topped with dulce de leche and a coating of crushed candy-apple sugar mixed with Kane’s signature butter crunch. The Cinnamon Apple Cider Donut is a cake style donut made with real apple cider and cinnamon folded in the dough, then rolled in cinnamon and sugar.

The Pumpkin Cheesecake Donut is a honey-glazed cake style pumpkin spice donut with a piping of pumpkin cheesecake frosting across the top, then topped with crunchy toasted pepitas. The Fried Dough(nut) is an airy yeast donut ring brushed with salted sweet-cream butter and heavily dusted with a classic fried-dough cinnamon and sugar mix.

The gluten-free donuts of the month are KGF Pumpkin Spice, the same authentic pumpkin-spice taste as their traditional fall-favorite, minus the gluten, dairy, and nuts, and KGF Apple Cider, made with the same cider and freshly ground cinnamon as their traditional version, then dipped in honey glaze.

Kane’s also has a new permanent addition to their breakfast menu: the Classic Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich on a Honey Dip Donut. For those who seek a menu’s most unique item, this is it: a fresh egg, savory American cheese, and salty thick-cut cherrywood-smoked bacon served between slices of Kane’s award-winning Honey Dip Donut.

Known for innovative monthly specials, Kane’s makes their donuts fresh every day with local ingredients. Kanes’ now iconic “Legacy” store opened in 1955 in Saugus, Mass., and remains a favorite for locals and destination diners, seven days a week.

Locations:

Two International Place, 90 Oliver Street, Boston

120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus

Essex Landing, 1575 Broadway (Rt. 1), Saugus

For more information, visit kanesdonuts.com.