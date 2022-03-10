As we all watch the heart-breaking reports coming from Ukraine, many of us are wondering what we can do to help. Many aid organizations and charities are working overtime to help the Ukranian people, and will eagerly accept your donations. Check out this list and consider giving what you can. But if you want to make your dining out count as well, check out these restaurants that have found ways to raise money for the Ukrainian people.

A&B Burgers, Beverly

The Beverly burger joint and its sister restaurant, Boston’s A&B Kitchen, will be serving up a special cocktail, This One’s For Ukraine, for the next two weeks. The blue-and-yellow cocktail is made from Tito’s, Pineapple juice, lemon juice, simple syrup and Blue Curaco, layered to resemble the Ukrainian flag. A&B will donate 100% of the proceeds to World Central Kitchen to support their efforts providing meals to Ukrainians fleeing violence.

206 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-993-7394, anbburgers.com

Alden & Harlow, Cambridge

Venture down to Cambridge this weekend, and your eggs benedict and French toast could benefit the Ukrainian people. Alden & Harlow will be donating 35% of the proceeds from its brunch sales on Saturday and Sunday to World Central Kitchen.

40 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-864-2100, aldenharlow.com

Pitstop BBQ, Wakefield

Owned by a native of Ukraine, Pitstop BBQ is acting as a collection site for supplies to be sent to residents and aid workers. Check out the restaurant Facebook page for more specific information about the supplies needed and then stop by for some pulled pork and brisket.

10 Vernon St., Wakefield, 781-621-8403, pitstopbbqwakefield.com