Happy Holidays! Amid the joyful whirlwind that defines this time of year, take a few moments to soak in the season. From live music and artisan markets to tree farms and twinkling light displays, there are countless ways to celebrate. Whether you’re sipping hot chocolate at a cozy café, taking a sleigh ride, or watching Santa arrive by boat, you’ll find inspiration here for creating new memories and traditions. It’s time to eat, drink, sing, shop, and be merry.

Deck the Halls at Hammond Castle Museum

Gloucester’s Hammond Castle Museum once again decks its halls for the holidays, making now through January 4 the perfect time to visit. Gloucester residents receive free admission every Tuesday, and the Firebird Pops perform December 19–21.

hammondcastle.org

Hammond Castle Museum | Photograph by Frank C. Grace

See A Christmas Carol at NSMT

An annual favorite, A Christmas Carol returns to Beverly’s North Shore Music Theatre from December 4–21. Experience the timeless story and hear classic carols as David Coffey celebrates his 31st season as Ebenezer Scrooge.

nsmt.org/achristmascarol

Cut Your Own Christmas Tree

Get hands-on this year and cut down your own Christmas tree at one of the North Shore’s family farms, such as Crane Neck Tree Farm in West Newbury, Turkey Hill Farm in Haverhill, Herrick Tree Farm in Boxford, or Smolak Farms in North Andover.

Visit Castle Hill Decorated for the Holidays

Ipswich’s Castle Hill at the Crane Estate transforms into a holiday wonderland on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the season. This year’s theme, “A Nod to Nature,” fills the mansion with flora and fauna décor. Visit on weekdays, Tuesday through Thursday, for “Christmas Tea at Castle Hill.”

thetrustees.org

Learn to Make a Wreath

Channel your creativity by crafting your own holiday wreath to hang on the front door. The Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum hosts wreath-making workshops on December 2, while Smolak Farms offers sessions on November 30, December 5, and December 7.

smolak-farms.square.site, essexshipbuilding.org

Attend Newburyport’s Holiday Invitation Nights

A North Shore classic, Newburyport’s Holiday Invitation Nights return December 5, 12, and 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment and special dining and shopping promotions throughout downtown.

newburyportchamber.org

Go to a Tree Lighting Ceremony

Embrace the spirit of the season at one of the region’s festive tree lightings. Marblehead illuminates its tree on Friday, December 5, at 5:30p.m., while Rockport lights the town’s on Saturday, December 6.

marbleheadchamber.org, rockportusa.com

Shop for Gifts from Local Artisans

Support local makers this holiday season by purchasing handmade gifts. Shop at Castle Hill’s market on December 4 from 2 to 7 p.m., browse Appleton Farms’ rotating artisan showcases from December 9–13, visit the Essex Historical Society’s Holiday Shoppe on December 13, or stop by the Salem Holiday Market on December 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

essexshipbuilding.org, thetrustees.org

See a Holiday Concert at the Cabot

The Cabot Theatre in Beverly hosts a full lineup of holiday music. Darlene Love returns December 6, Luminare Christmas rocks the stage December 11, and Christmas with the Celts performs December 13.

Catch a Holiday Film

Enjoy a seasonal movie outing. The Cabot screens The Polar Express on December 7, complete with games and a Santa meet-and-greet. On the same day, Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport shows The Grinch, and Newburyport’s Firehouse presents It’s a Wonderful Life on December 16 at 7 p.m.

thecabot.org, rockportmusic.org, firehouse.org

Watch Santa Arrive by Boat

Experience a uniquely coastal North Shore tradition as Santa sails into town. Watch him arrive at Essex Town Landing on December 5 at 5 p.m., in Marblehead on December 6 at 9 a.m., or in Rockport on December 6 at 1 p.m.

newburyportchamber.org, essexshipbuilding.org, marbleheadchamber.org, rockportusa.com

Go Ice Skating

Glide into winter fun at MarketStreet Lynnfield’s outdoor ice rink, or make a day of it by visiting Boston’s Frog Pond or the rink at Kendall Square’s Canal District.

Tell Santa Your Christmas Wish List

Find Santa (or one of his trusted helpers) across the region this December. He appears daily at the North Shore Mall and Burlington Mall, at First Baptist Church in Rockport on December 6 at 1:15 p.m., and at Gloucester’s Magnolia Library on December 7 at 4 p.m.

Take a Sleigh Ride

If the snow cooperates, take a scenic sleigh ride at Kimball Farm in Haverhill, where the workhorses, Mark and Mike, pull sleighs through the winter landscape.

Visit the Marblehead Christmas Walk

Now in its 54th year, Marblehead’s annual Christmas Walk begins Thursday, December 4, with a shopping preview night. Festivities continue through the weekend with a tree lighting on Friday, a parade on Saturday, and a gingerbread festival on Sunday.

marbleheadchamber.org

Drink Hot Chocolate at a Café

Few things feel cozier than a steaming cup of cocoa. Try A&J King in Salem, Market Square Bakehouse in Amesbury, or Kakawa Chocolate House in Salem for some of the area’s best.

Hear Live Holiday Music at the Shalin Liu

Rockport Music’s Shalin Liu Performance Center offers several festive shows, including Cape Ann’s Big Band Holiday on December 5–6, Handel’s Messiah by Boston’s Handel & Haydn Society on December 13, and Lúnasa’s Winter Solstice on December 21.

rockportmusic.org

Rockport Music’s Shalin Liu Performance Center. | Photographs by Nathan Seavey

Head to the Rocky Neck Holiday Art Trek

On Saturday, December 13, visit Rocky Neck in Gloucester for the Holiday Art Trek. Shop for handmade gifts as you stroll from Cripple Cove Studios to Salted Cod Arthouse, with plenty of holiday cheer along the way.

rockyneckculturaldistrict.org

Have a Boston Staycation

Spend a festive weekend in Boston with holiday shopping, dining, and shows. Attend Boston Ballet’s Nutcracker, the Holiday Pops at Symphony Hall, Cirque du Soleil’s ’Twas the Night Before, or Urban Nutcracker. Treat yourself to a night or two at a premier hotel such as Raffles, The Newbury, or the Boston Harbor Hotel.

Bake and Decorate Cookies

Get creative in the kitchen or join a local workshop. Try cookie decorating at Granite Coast Brewing in Peabody on December 7 or at the Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens on December 14. Gingerbread house–making sessions are offered at Taste Buds Kitchen in North Andover on December 6 and Appleton Farms on December 13.

See ZooLights at the Stone Zoo

Head to Stoneham’s Stone Zoo now through January 4 for ZooLights, the annual illumination that transforms the zoo into a glowing wonderland each evening from 4 to 9 p.m. Don’t forget to visit Holly and Aoife, the zoo’s resident reindeer.

ZooLights at Stone Zoo. | Photographs courtesy of Zoo New England

Take a Winter Wildlife Walk

Join a CraneOutdoors Winter Wildlife Walk and explore the dunes and habitats of Crane Beach. These guided walks highlight the flora and fauna that thrive even in the cold of December.

thetrustees.org

Stroll Downtown Districts

Rediscover the charm of local downtown areas this season. Wander through Salem, Gloucester, Haverhill, or Beverly to find hidden gems for shopping and dining. In Rockport, enjoy Mistletoe Madness all month and enter for a chance to win the town’s grand prize drawing.

Go Tubing

Kick off the winter sports season with a night of tubing. Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Littleton and Ski Bradford in Haverhill both offer great family friendly fun.

Ring in the New Year

Close out the season with Rockport New Year’s Eve, a family-friendly celebration of the arts that has been a local tradition for nearly thirty years. Enjoy live music, dance, storytelling, puppetry, and a midnight ball drop from the town firetruck ladder.