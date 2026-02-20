Angelo’s Ristorante in Stoneham hosted The Legacy Dinner: Across Generations, a one-night dining experience that brought together two influential culinary families for an unforgettable evening centered on tradition, technique, and the future of cooking.

The evening reflected the restaurant’s deep-rooted commitment to family and heritage. The inviting dining room, accented by crisp white tablecloths, glowing light, and curated touches that nod to old-world Italy, provided the perfect backdrop for a dinner grounded in legacy.

The collaboration united Angelo Caruso, owner and chef of Angelo’s Ristorante, with acclaimed Boston chef and restaurateur Lydia Shire. A Stoneham native and one of the most influential figures in American cuisine, Shire brought both hometown pride and national acclaim to the table. She has been named one of Food & Wine’s “Top Ten Chefs in America” and was nominated as one of the James Beard Foundation’s “Top Five Chefs in America.” The longtime chef-owner of Scampo and a James Beard Award recipient, Shire is widely regarded as a culinary trailblazer and icon. As a neighbor who lives just around the corner from Angelo’s Ristorante, the collaboration celebrated the chefs friendship as well.

Chef Lydia Shire Photos by Paige Ashley Harding.

In a multi-generational moment, Caruso cooked alongside his father and his son, while Shire was joined by her son, Alex Pineda—a Chopped Champion and chef-owner of Beverly’s Que Mas. Together, the families created a dynamic kitchen partnership that honored the past while embracing the next generation of culinary talent.

Chef Alex Pineda of Que Mas Photo by Paige Ashley Harding

Each family member contributed signature dishes to a cohesive, multi-course menu, offering guests a dining experience that reflected both legacy and evolution. The evening featured handmade pastas, Nonno Sal’s classic slow-braised braciola, roasted Kurobuta pork rack, and a shared dessert presentation that brought both families together for a memorable finale.

Chef Angelo Caruso owner and chef of Angelo’s Ristorante Photo by Paige Ashley Harding

The Legacy Dinner: Across Generations was more than a meal—it was a celebration of mentorship, craftsmanship, and the enduring power of family at the heart of great cooking.

Angelo Caruso with his son Sal and father Salvatore Photo by Paige Ashley Harding

angeloristorante.com