Angelo’s Ristorante in Stoneham hosted The Legacy Dinner: Across Generations, a one-night dining experience that brought together two influential culinary families for an unforgettable evening centered on tradition, technique, and the future of cooking.
The evening reflected the restaurant’s deep-rooted commitment to family and heritage. The inviting dining room, accented by crisp white tablecloths, glowing light, and curated touches that nod to old-world Italy, provided the perfect backdrop for a dinner grounded in legacy.
The collaboration united Angelo Caruso, owner and chef of Angelo’s Ristorante, with acclaimed Boston chef and restaurateur Lydia Shire. A Stoneham native and one of the most influential figures in American cuisine, Shire brought both hometown pride and national acclaim to the table. She has been named one of Food & Wine’s “Top Ten Chefs in America” and was nominated as one of the James Beard Foundation’s “Top Five Chefs in America.” The longtime chef-owner of Scampo and a James Beard Award recipient, Shire is widely regarded as a culinary trailblazer and icon. As a neighbor who lives just around the corner from Angelo’s Ristorante, the collaboration celebrated the chefs friendship as well.
In a multi-generational moment, Caruso cooked alongside his father and his son, while Shire was joined by her son, Alex Pineda—a Chopped Champion and chef-owner of Beverly’s Que Mas. Together, the families created a dynamic kitchen partnership that honored the past while embracing the next generation of culinary talent.
Each family member contributed signature dishes to a cohesive, multi-course menu, offering guests a dining experience that reflected both legacy and evolution. The evening featured handmade pastas, Nonno Sal’s classic slow-braised braciola, roasted Kurobuta pork rack, and a shared dessert presentation that brought both families together for a memorable finale.
The Legacy Dinner: Across Generations was more than a meal—it was a celebration of mentorship, craftsmanship, and the enduring power of family at the heart of great cooking.