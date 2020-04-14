Last week, Sal Lupoli, the CEO and founder of Sal’s Pizza and the Lupoli Companies, delivered over 200 slices of pizza to Lawrence General Hospital to thank the doctors, nurses, and hospital workers for their dedication and hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then Lupoli and wife, Kati Lupoli, delivered pizzas to the Chelmsford Police and Fire Department. Through #pizzawithapurpose, Sal’s Pizza has discounted pizza at each of its locations and is providing pizza-making kits to families during the Massachusetts stay-at-home orders.

“Our mission is to help those that are helping our communities fight this virus. The courageous work that first responders are doing is hard and it does not go unnoticed. I hope that by delivering pizzas and saying thank you, we can help our first responders in a small way,” says Lupoli.

And #pizzawithapurpose is Lupoli Companies’ way of giving back to the community in this time of need through Salvatore’s Andover. A member of the Merrimack Valley for over three decades, Lupoli, his family, and its management team have been committed to their employees and the community above all else. The strength of its team lies within the company’s values as they continue to strive to find ways to serve others. Through #pizzawithapurpose, they have reduced the price of pizza in half to support families within the community and they are donating hundreds of pizzas weekly to first responders, health care professionals, elderly, construction workers, and others who are impacted by this crisis.

For more information, visit sals-pizza.com