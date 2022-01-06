1. Hike for Beer, Appleton Farms, Ipswich | Jan. 8

Cap off a brisk evening hike with a beer or two served up by local breweries on the scenic grounds of an historic working farm. More information and registration at thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms.

2. Beer Mug Painting, Breweries in Lynn, Salem, and Beverly | Jan. 9, 13, or 14

Participants design their own creative, custom beer mug they can immediately have filled with beer or cider from their favorite local producer. The event comes to Bent Water Brewing Co. in Lynn on Jan., Far From the Tree Cider in Salem on Jan. 13, and Gentile Brewing in Beverly on Jan. 14. Tickets available at Eventbrite.

3. Salem Comedy and Spirits Festival, Salem | Jan. 13-15

Lift your spirits and lift a glass of spirits at this three-day festival featuring 19 comedians, as well as local distilleries and breweries sharing their wares. Tickets and details at salemcomedyfestival.com.

4. Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire, Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, Newbury | Jan. 15

Let dozens of flaming Christmas trees light your way into the new year. Bask in the warmth of the three-story fire, and enjoy games, raffles, skating, snacks, hot cocoa, and beer from local vendors. Deliver your tree to one of the official drop sites to help fuel the fun. More information available at facebook.com/OldNewburyChristmasTreeBonfire.





5. Fire Pit Adventure, Castle Hill at the Crane Estate, Ipswich | Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 15

Explore the extensive grounds, the warm up at your own fire pit. Admission includes parking, firewood, seating, and s’mores supplies. Make your reservation at thetrustees.org/place/castle-hill-on-the-crane-estate.

6. Wildlife tracking class with the American Outdoor School, Saugus | Jan. 16

See the woods in a whole new way by learning how to use pawprints, scat, fur, and other signs to discover the secret animal world hidden just out of sight in the forest. More information available at americanoutdoorschool.com/boston-schedule.

7. Bread-baking class at Sandpiper Bakery, Ipswich | Jan. 16 or 30

Learn the bread-making basics and then some with baker Jojo Emerson at this beloved local bakery. Participants will bake two loaves of bread, and take home a sourdough starter and the tools and knowledge needed to continue their new hobby at home. Each session is limited to six participants, so register soon at Eventbrite.

8. On a Winter’s Night, The Cabot, Beverly | Jan. 21

This concert event features singer-songwriters Christine Lavin, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky, Patty Larkin, and Cliff Eberhardt sharing folk, country, and Americana-influenced music celebrating the winter season. Tickets and more information available at thecabot.org/event/on-a-winters-night.

9. Gloucester’s So Salty, Gloucester | Jan. 22-23

Inspired by the annual festival Salem’s So Sweet, Gloucester launches its own winter weekend event featuring ice sculptures, art activities, dance parties, salty sweets for sale, free admission to the Cape Ann Museum, and more. Details at capeannmuseum.org/events/gloucesters-so-salty.

10. Lucky Open Cribbage Tournament, Granite Coast Brewing, Peabody | Jan. 23

Cribbage competitors can try their luck and skill against other local enthusiasts while enjoying local beer at Granite Coast brewing’s second cribbage tournament. Learn more at granitecoastbrewing.com.

Photograph by Ken Howard / Met Opera

11. Rigoletto, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport | Jan. 29

Experience a big-screen broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera’s production of iconic opera Rigoletto, brought to you by a crew that boasts a hefty haul a Tony Awards. Tickets available at rockportmusic.org/rigoletto-2.

12. Introduction to Drawing, The Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, Gloucester | Jan. 29-30

For those looking to explore their artistic side, this beginners class held on the famed artists colony of Rocky Neck offers a comprehensive introduction to the materials, techniques, and vocabulary of drawing. Register online at Eventbrite.