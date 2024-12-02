It’s officially giving season, the last two months of the year during which charitable giving is at its peak. The North Shore has no shortage of nonprofits and charitable organizations, from food pantries to crisis centers to wildlife conservation foundations.

Below, you’ll find a few of our favorite nonprofits and how you can get involved this holiday season and beyond, whether via donations or something more. We’ve included plenty of nonmonetary ways to give back to the community—by volunteering your time or by donating extra essentials like pantry staples or toiletries.

Volunteer

1. Located in Amesbury, Our Neighbor’s Table offers fresh, quality groceries and community meals, along with “service with dignity,” all free of charge—and they can always use an extra hand in their mission to help everyone in northeastern Essex County access food when they need it. They’re always looking for volunteers to pack groceries, stock shelves, answer phones, and prep meals. And they can always use food donations, too. ourneighborstable.org

2. Lazarus House in Lawrence serves all of Merrimack Valley by helping community members access food, shelter, clothing, and advocacy services, and the large organization has plenty of ways to volunteer. Help with food pantry distribution or meal prep, stock shelves, help with cleaning and landscaping projects, run children’s activities at the shelter, provide administrative support, or even help organize a food or clothing drive. Or, participate in Lazarus House’s annual Project Bethlehem, providing support to a family in need this December. lazarushouse.org

3. Helping both children and adults with disabilities live, work, and play in their communities, Northeast Arc has plenty of volunteer opportunities across their programs. Assist with their art programs or sports teams, lend a hand at the First Steps Childcare Center, help organize one of their two yearly fundraisers, or share your professional expertise on one of their committees. ne-arc.org

Photograph by Spenser R. Hasak, courtesy of Girls Inc.

4. Based in Lynn, Girls Inc. provides programming for girls of all ages, especially those in at-risk communities, helping support their development with after school programming like mentoring, tutoring, and life skills instruction. Volunteer opportunities include homework and reading tutors and STEM program volunteers, and they’re also looking for folks to share career experience during a talk or skills during a workshop. https://girlsinclynn.org

5. Growing food across 70 acres or urban and suburban farmland in northeastern Massachusetts, The Food Project helps communities access fresh, healthy food along with the empowerment to grow their own food. The program relies on volunteer work when their youth crews are in school during the spring and summer, and they have Saturday morning volunteer days throughout the year. They’re always open to donations, too — $1 can purchase seeds to grow 40 pounds of food, according to their website. thefoodproject.org

Photograph courtesy of The Food Project

Donate

6. Beverly Bootstraps provides both emergency and long-term assistance to families in need, helping with access to food, housing, education, counseling, and advocacy. Because the program provides critical support to its patrons and is community funded and supported, any assistance goes a long way. Set up either a one-time or a monthly donation, or donate groceries to their food pantry or gently used clothes to their thrift shop. beverlybootstraps.org

7. Based in Newburyport, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center provides essential support to survivors of domestic violence. They have a 24/7 hotline providing free, confidential support, and they help over 1,200 adults and children move from crisis situations to safety. Much of their operating budget is from charitable funds, and donations support the organization’s programs like emergency support, therapy services, education, children’s safety programs, and legal services. jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org

8. Mass Audubon is about more than just bird watching — it’s the largest nature-based conservation organization in New England. They operate over 100 wildlife sanctuaries across the state, and they’re known for their nature education programming and advocacy work. Donate to Mass Audubon to assist their land and wildlife protection efforts and climate crisis work, and visit an Audubon property the next time you’re looking for a new hike. massaudubon.org

Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Give

9. Doing a closet cleanout anytime soon? Give gently used clothing to Uncommon Threads to help the Lawrence-based organization in their mission of empowering women. With the proceeds garnered from their thrift shop, Uncommon Threads helps women in need with clothing and styling services, whether they need emergency help with a new winter weather wardrobe or clothing assistance for a new job. uncommonthreads.org

10. Lifebridge Northshore is also always open to non-monetary donations. The organization provides critical support to the North Shore’s homeless and underhoused populations. They serve over 30 individuals daily with support like meals and emergency and transitional shelter, and accept donations of pantry staples, fresh produce, clothing, socks, water bottles, sleeping bags, and toiletries. lifebridgenorthshore.org

Parcels

Buy

11. Helping young adults on a path to independence, Root is based in Salem and provides food service training to set young people up for success in the culinary industry. Hundreds of young people complete their culinary training program each year, and Root’s community catering helps provide hot meals to folks in food insecure communities, too. The next time you have an event that needs catering, consider getting it from Root. rootns.org

12. A final way to give back this season? Shop small! When doing holiday shopping, consider buying local whenever possible, even if it means spending a few extra bucks. We especially love Parcels, a Northeast Arc-run shop in the Liberty Tree Mall selling products made by or sold through companies owned by people with disabilities. ne-arc.org/parcels