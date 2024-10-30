The 12th annual Ales Over ALS fundraiser – an evening of local beer, delicious food, and beautiful surroundings – is scheduled for November 2 from 3 to 8 p.m.at The New Barn at Centennial Grove on the shore of Chebacco Lake in Essex.

Beer fans will enjoy sampling brews from a range of local breweries including Ipswich Ale, True North, and Rockport Brewing. The menu, catered by Woodman’s and Kate’s table, will include tacos, clam chowder, BBQ pulled chicken, and tasty desserts. A homebrew competition will allow amateur beermakers to show off their skills, and partygoers will be entertained by the rich vocals and infectious music of Cape Ann-based band The Headlands.

The money raised will support Compassionate Care ALS, a Cape Cod-based organization that provides resources including equipment, educational opportunities, Medicare/Medicaid assistance, communication assistance, guidance and awareness with regards to living with ALS, caregiving, and exploring end-of-life planning when invited. The group offers an innovative approach to delivering support and services to clients, tailored to the needs of each individual and their support network.

ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord, causing increasing muscle weakness, paralysis, and eventually death.

Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased at the CCALS website.