Celebrate the New Year in style with these hip happenings all over the North Shore. Whether you’re looking for a kid-centered celebration and bed by 9 p.m., or you’d rather dress to the nines and dance the night away, you can find what you’re looking for right here with our comprehensive guide.

—

Rockport New Year’s Eve

Since 1997, Rockport has put on its own “small seacoast town” First Night celebration. Starting at 6 p.m., live entertainment is scheduled every hour on the hour at different venues downtown, with music performances ranging from Celtic to jazz to a cappella, and other entertainers including puppeteers or magicians. At midnight, gather in Dock Square to watch the ball drop from the highest ladder of the town firetruck. Admission buttons, on sale now, cost $15 per adult ($20 after Christmas) and $10 per child.

rockportnye.org

—

Beverly’s New Year

This family-friendly celebration, from 3:30 to 7 p.m., features arts and crafts, cookie decorating, games, a Grand Procession Parade, and the Kids’ Countdown Beach Ball Drop. Buy admission tickets now for only $5, or for $8 starting December 20.

beverlymainstreets.org

—

New Year’s Eve Salem: LAUNCH!

From 4 to 6 p.m. at Old Town Hall in Salem, families can kick off the new year with face painting, hat making, a silent disco, a paper lantern parade around Derby Square, and other games and activities, with a countdown before 6 p.m. The suggested donation is $5.

salemmainstreets.org

—

New Year’s Eve Beauport Cruise

Join Beauport Cruiselines for a stylish cocktail party cruise out of Gloucester and celebrate New Year’s Eve like you never have before. This 21+ event features hor d’ouevres, a DJ, and a champagne toast at midnight. Running from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., the cruise is $64 per person.

beauportcruiselines.com

—

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Hawthorne Hotel

Salem’s Hawthorne Hotel presents a Sinatra-style dinner and dance in their grand ballroom. Starting at 7:30 p.m., the night includes a raw bar, a four-course seated dinner, live entertainment by Michael Dutra and his nine-piece band for dancing, and a cash bar. Throw on your favorite evening gown and party like it’s 1959 until the champagne toast at midnight.

eventbrite.com

—

Roaring into 2020 at Kings

Kings Dining and Entertainment in Burlington celebrates the New Year Gatsby-style, kicking off the start of the next ‘20s decade. A ticket for the 21+ evening includes a dinner buffet, unlimited gaming, a cocktail, a live DJ, and a champagne toast. With sixteen ten-pin bowling lanes and two premium bars, this venue is a lively spot to ring in 2020.

eventbrite.com

—

Doubletree Hilton Danvers Hoppin’ New Year’s Eve

Hosted by Pete Costello, the Doubletree Hilton in Danvers holds a blowout NYE party featuring nationally acclaimed comedian Christine Hurley and party band The Buckley Brothers. Tickets also include a dinner buffet and a reduced room rate for the night. Photo ops, dancing, and champagne complete one of the biggest bashes around.

eventbrite.com

—

New Year’s Eve at The Cellar

Ring in the new year at The Cellar at The Hotel Salem. Dress to impress for this night beginning at 8 p.m. and including an elaborate dessert bar and music by DJ Zati. Tickets start at $49 per person.

thehotelsalem.com

—

New Year’s Eve Dance at Taco Fiesta at The Beat

This Latin dance party features the sounds of Latin Logic, playing traditional salsa and a fusion of Latin American sounds, at Beat Brew Hall in Cambridge. Make sure you grab a VIP ticket to this 21+ event for access to the luxury taco bar. The event also includes a cash bar.

eventbrite.com

—

Salvatore’s Riverwalk Lawrence Sizzlin’ New Year’s Eve

Head to the Lawrence branch of the authentic Italian restaurant, a large venue perched over the Merrimack River, for a holiday bash featuring Salvatore’s award-winning cuisine. Come for the comedy line up with Joe Espi, Mike Koutrobis, and Paul Gilligan, and stay for your NYE staples: noisemakers, hats, and a DJ. Tickets start at $89.

eventbrite.com