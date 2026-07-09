Gloucester Based Cape Ann Fresh Catch (CAFC) is one of the largest Community Supported Fishery (CSF) in the United States, but it is much more than that— it is a movement. The purpose-driven model operates as a direct supply chain between the Gloucester fisherman and consumers. Not only does CAFC ensure fair pricing for the fisherman—it also runs a zero-waste business, fights food insecurity, and protects the environment with a reduced carbon footprint and sustainable fishing practices. In the wake of January’s tragic sinking of the Gloucester fishing vessel, Lily Jean, and loss of the ship’s entire crew—supporting the precarious fishing industry has never been more essential for CAFC co-owner, Melissa Marshall. “We’ll give them an extra dollar a pound, anywhere from a minimum of 50 cents just because that’s what the fair price should be,” says Marshall explaining their support of the fisherman. Marshall’s mother, Donna Marshall, another CAFC co-owner (the third coowner is Nancy Crate) purchased CAFC from the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association (GFWA) in 2015. The GFWA founded the CAFC in 2008 as a whole fish program.

In 2020 with the pandemic setting in, Marshall found herself returning to her hometown (she grew up in Rockport) after working in supply chain operations in Shanghai, China. She initially began helping her mother with a new CAFC website and quickly grew into a co-owner—leading a team of six employees who are all hands-on and flexible with their daily tasks. CAFC also has a team of dedicated volunteers. In 2020, the Marshalls purchased a local seafood smokehouse and rebranded it as Twin Light Smokehouse. “That purchase came from a zero-waste desire to continue to reduce our footprint. It’s a full zero waste program that we run. I smoke everything leftover from processing the fish and seafood. So, everything here gets used or donated,” explains Marshall.

Melissa Marshall, Photograph by Elise Sinagra Cape Ann Fresh Catch is the oldest and largest Community Supported Fishery, Photograph by Elise Sinagra

CAFC has a strong commitment to fighting food insecurity by donating to local food pantries including Open Door Food Pantry in Gloucester and participating in a pilot program with University of Massachusetts – Amherst to donate fish fillets for distribution. With a wide distribution network CAFC services four different counties, as far as 50 miles from its fish processing facilities in Gloucester. Once members place their order on the online platform, they choose either a pickup site or home delivery. The ever-growing list of pick-up sites (there are currently 26 sites) includes local farms, specialty shops, and wine shops. Each pickup location has a designated delivery day. Members who live farther away can still participate, “I live far from Gloucester, southwest about 1 1/2 hours away. I pick up our fish from a town which is about 20 minutes away, says CAFC member Laura Ziman, “I so appreciate the freshness of the fish, you never know how fresh store-bought fish actually is.”

Members can choose a partial or full season share with seasons lasting an average of eight weeks. CAFC takes two weeks off a year—Fourth of July and Christmas. The options for ordering include a fish fillet share— half, one, and two pounds—and even a whole fish share. While the type of fish varies week to week, members can also add from a list of additional products to their weekly shares with additions and updates needing to be placed the day before delivery. Their recent Extras from the Dock choices include salmon, day-boat scallops, haddock, Dover sole, wild caught gulf shrimp, yellowfin tuna, crab meat, and swordfish. Fish share fillets include sustainable varieties that are not always familiar, including cusk, yellowtail, dab, blackback flounder, skate wing, monkfish, bluefish, hake, and redfish. Want to try some of the Twin Light products? You can add those on to an order as a one-time purchase or subscription. Rotating specials are also offered on the even weeks of a season. CAFC offers members the opportunity to donate shares during vacation weeks.

CAFC also started Twin Light Smokehouse, Photograph by Elise Sinagra Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Depending on the season, CAFC sources from four to eight fishing boats. Keeping with its mission to support local fishermen, wild gulf shrimp is sourced from a specific Louisiana shrimper, and wild salmon is sourced from Alaskan boats. Marshall prides herself on building solid, supportive relationships with all her fishing partners. Many of the CAFC pick up spots are local farms who offer their produce through a similar community supported agriculture program. “They’re giving their space but they’re not making anything by having a cooler and handing out fish for us there. It’s driving more local customers into their local business,” says Marshall.

“I believe the CSA model is the perfect financial partnership for local fisheries. Cutting out the middlemen and instead giving the money directly to the fishermen allows the fishermen the capital to pay their bills. I don’t see the CSF model as a charity to help support the Gloucester fishing industry. I see the CSF model as an equitable way to eat fish,” says Andrew Rodgers, owner of Clark Organic Farm and CSA in Carlisle that has operated as a pickup site since 2013. “Customers are very satisfied with CAFC. The freshness and quality of the fish alone are enough to convince anyone CAFC membership is a great partnership.”

“From the beginning, the partnership felt like a natural fit. Customers pick up their fish and then come into the farm stand to gather everything they need to complete the meal, fresh vegetables, herbs, other local ingredients, and of course, dessert! It creates a full farm-to-table experience in one place,” says Lori Stephenson, farm director, Bolton Spring Farm in Bolton. Marshall stresses that the perfect way to make a supportive statement to the Gloucester fishing industry is as a customer—whether as a weekly member or visiting them at one of their local pop ups and farmer’s market booths. “It’s not even just about seafood. It’s about keeping the coastal community working. Keeping our food system transparent and making sure future generations have access to this great seafood,” says Marshall.

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