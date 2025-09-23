While many North Shore residents enjoy fresh Atlantic lobster all year long, National Lobster Day only comes once per year on September 25. A holiday to seek out and dine on lobster in its many glorious culinary forms is something we love to celebrate here at Northshore Magazine. From lobster rolls, steamed lobster with butter, creamy lobster bisque, spicy lobster pasta, and more – here are eight places offering up the perfect National Lobster Day meal.

Photograph By Shutterstock

CK Pearl, Essex

CK Pearl offers an array of sumptuous lobster dishes from their lobster roll with mayo or warm with butter on a potato roll to lobster carbonara with hand cut spaghetti, bacon, tomatoes, peas, red chili flake, parmesan and soft egg. Looking for a lobster option for brunch? Try their lobster eggs benedict with eggs and spinach

112 Main St., Essex, 978-890-7378, ckpearl.com

1606 Restaurant | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Gloucester

Located inside the Beauport Hotel, 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar offers lobster right on the waterfront with the scent of salt air. Their lobster choices start with lobster bisque, Cape Ann lobster roll with drawn butter or lightly dressed, lobster tail with 1606 lime mustard, and lobster tortelloni with North Atlantic lobster, shishitos, variations of corn, cherry tomatoes, spinach, pancetta, sauce américaine, and fine herbs.

55 Commercial St., Gloucester, 978-491-5090, 1606restaurant.com

Turner’s Seafood | Photographs by Elise Sinagra Turner’s Seafood | Photographs by Elise Sinagra

Turner’s Seafood, Salem and Melrose

If you want to go big for national lobster day Turner’s Seafood at Lyceum Hall in Salem serves up a steamed 2.5 lb. lobster. Other offerings are a lobster cocktail with .5 lb lobster meat, lobster bisque, lobster pie, and a lobster risotto cake with Panko crusted parmesan and lobster risotto cake finished with a lobster basil cream sauce.

43 Church St., Salem, 978-745-7665; 506 Main St., Melrose, 781-662-0700; turners-seafood.com

Little Harbor Lobster Company, Marblehead

Made with a third of a pound of fresh lobster meat and served on a griddled brioche bun, Little Harbor Lobster Company’s lobster roll—where the meat is sourced directly from local fishermen and shucked onsite—is a North Shore legend. Have yours dressed in mayo, the New England standard, or Connecticut-style, with a side of drawn butter. The restaurant will even make them “deconstructed,” packaged with roll and lobster separate, should you need to assemble them at home. Freshness at this spot, after all, is key. Little Harbor was recently voted BONS 2025 Editor’s Choice for lobster rolls.

3 Beacon St., Marblehead, 781-639-1961, littleharborlobster.com

Bob Lobster | Photograph by Joel Laino

Bob Lobster, Newbury

This Newbury stalwart serves lobster rolls by the quarter pound and half pound, and diners can also order them spicy (with the addition of banana peppers and sriracha); avocado-inflected; extra fat (with fried clams); and with lemon-tarragon aioli and fried shallots. Perched on Plum Island’s marsh, the setting offers even more reason to pull in and grab the roll of your dreams. Bob Lobster was recently voted BONS 2025 Reader’s Choice for lobster rolls.

49 Plum Island Tpke., Newbury, 978-465-7100, boblobster.com

Photograph Courtesy of Citrus and Salt

Citrus and Salt, Boston

In addition to their coastal Mexican menu filled with raw bar, tapas, and margaritas – Citrus and Salt will be celebrating National Lobster Day with New England Lobster Tacos — smashed avocado, brown buttered crumbs, and black pepper. Two for $22.

319 A St.,Boston, 617-424-6711, citrusandsaltboston.com

Photograph Courtesy of Summer Shack

Summer Shack, Cambridge

While Summer Shack is famous for their Jasper’s Famous Pan Roasted Lobster with bourbon, chervil, and chives, their National Lobster Day special (only on Sept. 25) is buy one chic lobster and get one free. Dine-in only so bring your appetite.

149 Alewife Brook Pkwy, 617-520-9500, Cambridge, summershackrestaurant.com

Seamark Seafood & Cocktails, Everett

The James Beard Award-Winning Chef Michael Schlow brings lobster to a new level at Seamark located inside of the Encore Boston Harbor. Choices include a lobster bisque with sherry, cream, and chives, a lobster roll lightly dressed on a toasted bun with lemon, and a New England lobster bake with lobster, clams, shrimp, mussels, corn, fennel, sausage, and potatoes. If you like your lobster on the spicy side try their spaghetti fra diavolo.

1 Broadway, Everett, (857) 770-9770, seamarkencore.com