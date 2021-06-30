The past year and a half have been full of cancelled events and missed holidays. However, as states begin to reintroduce large gatherings, this Fourth of July marks one of the first major holidays for towns to reinstate their community festivities. Though not all towns will hold their firework celebrations this year, we have a list of a few places on the North Shore where you can experience traditional Independence Day celebrations with family and friends.

Haverhill

If you and your family are too excited to wait until the Fourth to see fireworks, head over to Riverside Park in Haverhill on Friday, July 2nd. This firework display is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m., however this year there will be no vendors or music leading up to the show. Though the event will be toned down this season, the Haverhill fireworks are still a great way to kick off the holiday weekend.

When: Friday, July 2

Where: Riverside Park, 162 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill

Ipswich

If you can’t make it to the Haverhill firework display on Friday, July 2, there is still another place to see fireworks early in the holiday weekend. Ipswich will be hosting a firework display at the Golf Club at Turner Hill starting at 9 p.m.

When: Friday, July 2

Where: Golf Club at Turner Hill, Ipswich

Gloucester

Gloucester will be holding their annual firework display on Saturday, July 3. The Grand Firework Display over Gloucester Harbor will start at 6 p.m. with a concert at the bridge, which will run until the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Families are welcome to set up blankets and enjoy a full evening of Independence Day celebrations, with parking located at the Gloucester high school.

When: Saturday, July 3

Where: Stage Fort Park, 1 Hough Ave., Gloucester

Methuen

The Loop in Methuen will be buzzing with red, white, and blue on Saturday, July 3. Families are encouraged to come early to set up for a full evening of family events leading up to the town firework show at 9:30 p.m. The fun starts at 6 p.m. with live music, face painting, and even superhero photo ops. The event is free and open for all to enjoy.

When: Saturday, July 3rd

Where: 100 Milk St., Methuen

Salem, New Hampshire

Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire will be holding a firework display on Saturday, July 3. The festivities begin at noon, with live music all day, and more family activities such as face painting and balloon artists beginning at 7 p.m. The event leads up to the grand firework display at 9 p.m. on the Lake.

When: Saturday, July 3

Where: Tuscan Village, Salem, NH

Boston

The Boston fireworks happens this year on Sunday, July 4th on the Boston Common. Though the annual Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular will be taking place at Tanglewood in Lenox, families can still enjoy the iconic firework display in the city at 10:30 p.m. If you can’t make it into the city on the fourth, don’t worry! You can still end your holiday weekend with the Boston festivities as both the fireworks and Pops show will be televised starting at 8 p.m. on Bloomberg TV, and on WHDH-TV (Channel 7).

When: Sunday, July 4

Where: Boston Common