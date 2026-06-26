You almost certainly know the broad strokes of the American Revolution: the Tea Party, Paul Revere’s midnight ride, the Battle of Lexington and Concord. If you live in Massachusetts, you regularly walk or drive past historical sites, both well known and more obscure, from Bunker Hill to Gloucester’s Stage Fort Park. Yet, as the nation gears up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this summer, there is so much more to discover about Massachusetts’s role in the birth of the United States. The North Shore is particularly rich with lesser-known stories, from a Marblehead Army captain wrongly accused of refusing to obey orders, to the spot in Newburyport where angry colonists burned British tea in 1773.

Photograph by Jeff Folger Photograph by Walter Bibikow/Alamy

You can take your own tour of some of the most important spots, using Essex National Heritage Area’s map of monuments, memorials, and markers at essexheritage.org. But, to help our readers more deeply appreciate the importance of our region to the country’s independence, we’ve also gathered a list of eight ways to explore, honor, and celebrate the region’s Revolutionary history.

Photograph By Salem Historical Tours

Revolution 250 Salem Tours

Salem, June 12-14, July 1-5, August 21-23

Salem is so much more than witch trials and Halloween. Join a 90-minute walking tour to explore the city’s role in the American Revolution, from arguably being where the first blood of the war was spilled to protecting the gunpowder used to fire the shot heard ’round the world in Concord. “Lexington and Concord argue about who fired the first shot—if it wasn’t for us, they wouldn’t have been able to do it,” says Giovanni Alabiso, owner of Salem Historical Tours.

salemhistoricaltours.com/revolution-250-tour

The Dramatic Story of an Artillery Commander at Bunker Hill

Marblehead, June 17

At the Battle of Bunker Hill, Captain Samuel Russel Trevett forged into the fray, and successfully protected an American cannon from the enemy the only piece of artillery not captured that day. But, through a case of mistaken identity, he found himself on trial for his actions in the battle. An illustrated talk at Marblehead’s Abbott Library shares the story of the battle, the accusations against Trevett, and how he spent the remainder of the war after his exoneration.

massachusetts250.org

Photographs By Revolution 250

Reenactment of the Battle of Gloucester

Gloucester, June 20-21

Immerse yourself in Revolutionary history on the Gloucester waterfront. In 1775, British Capt. John Linzee attempted to raid Gloucester Harbor in an attempt to disrupt supply routes, but was turned back by colonial militiamen. Spectators will watch a dramatic maritime pursuit and a skirmish on land, as the Redcoats attempt to come ashore at Stage Fort Park. Between battles, visitors can stroll a recreation of an 18th-century village populated by costumed interpreters, buy replica wares from the marketplace, and explore the militia’s encampment.

battleofgloucester.com

Photographs By Revolution 250 Photographs By Revolution 250

Revolutionary History Shuttle Tour of Andover and North Andover

North Andover, June 21

Hop on board for a three-hour tour through the history of Andover and North Andover’s involvement in the Revolution. Cosponsored by the North Andover Historical Society and the Andover Center for History and Culture, this event takes participants to historic sites across the two towns, and regales them with stories about the ways everyday citizens rallied to support their young country during the war.

northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

Brewing the Revolution

Scavenger hunt through June 27

Samuel Adams may be Massachusetts’s most famous patriotic brewer, but beer has deep roots in our regional history. Dive in by downloading the Eventzee app and entering the keyword “BREWING.” Then complete challenges to earn prizes. Some of the brewers involved are in the North Shore area, but op – portunities to participate are spread out across the state. Some activities can even be completed at home—but wouldn’t it be more fun with a fresh, cold, locally brewed pint in hand?

memorialhalldeerfield.org

Photographs by Salem Historical Tours

Schooner Adventure at Sail Boston 250

Boston, July 11-15

In honor of the 250th anniversary, the annual tall ship festival Sail Boston is rallying a particularly magnificent fleet of ships this year. Among them will be Gloucester’s Schooner Adventure, a 100-year-old fishing schooner painstakingly restored to its original appearance. Immerse in history by booking a public sail on the ship, or elevate the celebration with tickets to sail during the event’s Parade of Sails.

schooneradventure.org

The American Revolution: A Story of the War in 28 Paintings

Beverly, through July 4

In the late 1800s, Massachusetts Sen. Henry Cabot Lodge published a book documenting the American Revolution, illustrated with dramatic and evocative paintings he commissioned for the volume. Through July 4, 28 of these paintings—many featured in filmmaker Ken Burns’ The American Revolution—will be on display at the Cabot House in Beverly. The exhibition is free, but advance reservations are required.

historicbeverly.net

Author James L. Nelson discusses his book George Washington’s Secret Navy

Topsfield, July 16

We all know George Washington was the country’s first president. But did you know he also amassed a secret fleet of ships in an attempt to take on what was then the most powerful navy in the world, hiding the effort even from the Continental Congress? Author James L. Nelson will talk about his book, George Washington’s Secret Navy, and the research that went into it, bringing this largely unknown story to life in honor of the 250th anniversary year.

topsfieldlibrary.org