At least one thing will never change: our need for a morning coffee. While you’re likely making your own coffee at home most mornings, you can still grab a cup of joe to go at many of our favorite area cafés. Many cafés even sell coffee beans ground or whole so you can get the quality of a coffee shop brew without leaving the safety of your home. Next time you run out of coffee beans, want to support a local business, or simply need to change it up a bit, grab a coffee at one of these North Shore coffee shops.

—

Atomic Coffee Roasters

Beverly

With new procedures in place to ensure customer safety, the Beverly café is now open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Cabot Street staple for over twenty years, the café roasts all its coffee at their roastery in Salem, and makes their cold brew and nitro brew at their facility in Danvers. And if you don’t feel like popping into the café for a freshly brewed cup, you can head to their website to order coffee beans shipped to you and Union Square Donuts for pickup at Atomic’s Danvers headquarters!

atomicroastery.com

—

LaRosa’s

Andover

The chic Italian-inspired spot in downtown Andover isn’t a coffee shop, but they make a delicious Americano with their authentic Italian espresso. Their new pastry concept, La Dolce, opens at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and offers European pastries and hot beverages. You can find their gourmet coffee available on weekdays, too, after 11 a.m.—perfect for a little afternoon pick-me-up.

larosasofandover.com

—

Crack’d Kitchen & Coffee

Andover

Head to Crack’d Kitchen to have your morning routine spiced up a bit with one of their inventive beverages. Maple pecan cold brew? Cereal milk latte? Ginger spice chiller with turmeric? The coffee possibilities are (seemingly) endless. Or you can always stick to basics with an Americano, a latte, or an iced coffee. Crack’d is even offering curbside pickup, so you won’t even have to leave your car.

crackdkitchen.com

—

Plum Island Coffee Roasters

Newburyport

Located in the boat yard in downtown Newburyport, Plum Island Coffee Roasters roasts all of their coffee beans in small batches, prioritizing freshness and quality control. Choose from their many different specialty coffees, lattes, and iced drinks, and place orders either online or at the store, open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

plumislandcoffee.com

—

Honeycomb

Hamilton

Known for its sweet pastries, Honeycomb in Hamilton also offers coffee and espresso drinks! While you’re picking up honey buns and muffins for breakfast, make sure you grab a cappuccino or drip coffee while you’re at it. You can even pick up some retail items like wine and cheese. For customer and staff safety, Honeycomb is taking online orders with pickup at their takeout window.

honeycombhamilton.com