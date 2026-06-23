For a very special 250th birthday for our country the Boston Pops announces Lainey Wilson, Chance The Rapper, and Trombone Shorty as Special Guest Artists at this year's July 4 Fireworks Spectacular. A tradition over 50 years, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, starts with a concert at 7 p.m., followed by a musically choreographed fireworks show shooting off around 9:15p.m. Esplanade gates open at noon, or you can view the spectacle from your couch on the CNN app and CNN.com or Boston’s WHDH-TV.
If a trek into Boston isn't in the cards (or you want to soak up even more fireworks before and after the Fourth), the North Shore offers pl