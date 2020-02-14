J Barrett Realty last night hosted an opening for the model home of the new South Hamilton development, the Village at Canter Brook Farm, built by Canter Brook Capital. Situated on what used to be a horse farm in historic and woodsy South Hamilton, the development is set to comprise twenty-three units in total, nine of which have already been sold.

During the Thursday evening celebration, the Village at Canter Brook Farm team cut a red ribbon and presented a check for $217,500 to the Affordable Housing Trust. Guests sampled hor d’oeuvres while touring the beautiful three-bedroom model home, newly completed.

The airy space, with features like high ceilings and marble countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom, was made even more light, bright, and sophisticated through the interior design of Mary Beth Haggerty. Her pale neutral color palate, inspired wall art, plenty of plants and flowers, and light woods gave the space a cozy, beachy vibe, playing off the natural surroundings of the beautiful North Shore.

Of the nine families that have bought units in the development, one moved in just last week, two more move in by the end of March, and they hope to have the remaining six moved in by September, said Janet Breiter, a realtor with J Barrett. As soon as a buyer places a reservation, they start building.

Prices range from $595,900 to $924,900 depending on the size of the unit, and the homes can be single family, duplex, or triplex. All units feature an open concept floor plan, natural red oak hardwood floors, a first floor master suite, and a patio. They also highlight green features like natural gas heat, Energy Star appliances, and tankless hot water heaters.

“Hamilton is steeped in natural beauty and history,” said Breiter. “It’s a great location—it’s convenient to the North Shore but also proximal to Boston.”

Breiter said that one of the most unique features of this neighborhood’s location is its direct access to the Essex County Trail, which leads right out to Bradley Palmer State Park. A path, perfect for walking or biking in the summer and snowshoeing or cross-country skiing in the winter, winds through the development and through the woods, becoming part of the regional trail.

Breiter also mentioned that buyers like the smaller, 23-unit size of the development. “Buyers are saying the size resonates with them—it’s a true neighborhood size,” said Breiter, also commenting on the uniqueness of each unit. “It’s not a cookie-cutter neighborhood.”

While interested buyers can learn more at villageatcanterbrookfarm.com, Breiter said reservations can be made by contacting her in person at janet.breiter@jbarrettrealty.com, or at 978-865-1282. “I like to talk to them in person,” said Breiter. “I like to personalize it.”