If you've ever spent time boating on the North Shore, chances are you’ve exchanged a friendly wave with one of the region’s harbormasters. “We wave to everybody, the whole day,” says Newbury Harbormaster Sergeant Jim Velonis. “Your right arm gets pretty sore just because everybody waves to everybody.”
Harbormasters’ most important job is keeping everyone safe on the water. They lend a hand to vessels in distress, educate boaters about safety rules, provide rescue services, and respond to medical emergencies. But many are also recreational boaters themselves. That’s why we asked five North Shore harbormasters to share their