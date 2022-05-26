Boston Calling Music Festival, Boston | May 27-29

The city’s signature musical festival returns this year featuring headliners Nine Inch Nails, The Strokes, and Metallica, along with dozens of other acts. Join in the fun for one day to see your favorites or score a three-day pass so you don’t have to miss a single note. Tickets and complete lineup available at bostoncalling.com.

Gold Star Run for Honor, Saugus | May 28, 8 a.m.

This annual event includes 5K and 10K runs as well as a 1-mile walk, all the raise money for the Cpl. Scott Procopio Scholarship Fund, honoring a Saugus native killed in Iraq in 2006. In 2019 and 2021, the event raised more than $30,000 to fund scholarships for local high school students moving on to higher education. Registration is open online.

Kayak at Crane Beach, Ipswich | May 28-30

Join a kayak tour in the waters of the Crane Wildlife Refuge to get an up-close view of the flora and fauna that make up the remarkable ecosystem. Options include daytime paddles and sunset trips, with landings on surrounding islands for a glimpse at rarely seen spots. View the choices and register at thetrustees.org/events.

Opening Day at Myopia Polo Club, Hamilton | May 29, 3 p.m.

Almost every summer since 1887, Myopia Polo Club has hosted matches every Sunday. Check out this year’s opening day on Sunday for human and equine athletics in a setting rich with history and bucolic charm. Tickets and more information at myopiapolo.org.

Beauport Memorial Day cruise, Gloucester | May 29, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a scenic harbor cruise while indulging in a prime rib dinner including salad, potatoes, pasta alfredo, baked haddock, and dessert in addition to the meaty main attraction. Tickets available at beauportcruiselines.com.

Ghosts of Salem walking tour, Salem | May 29, 7 p.m.

Explore the ghosts – figurative and perhaps literal – of Salem history, with this nearly mile-long walking tour that covers witch trials, piracy, love, betrayal, and maritime adventure. In honor of Memorial Day, 50% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Salem Pantry. Tickets available at dynamichistorysalem.com.

Memorial Day Parades | May 30

A time-honored tradition, Memorial Day parades will be staged in many North shore communities this weekend. Danvers, Andover, Marblehead, Newburyport, Salem, and Salisbury are among the cities and towns that will host parades and ceremonies observing the day on Monday.