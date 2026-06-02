The Margaret Cummings Estate was once part of the original Coolidge Estate, a 571± acre property with approximately 525± acres now held in conservation by the Essex County Greenbelt to protect the rural character of its remarkable setting of rolling landscape, open hillsides, farm fields, woodlands, and extensive frontage on the Ipswich River. The estate a significant piece of North Shore history is one of the most picturesque settings in Topsfield.

Available for the first time in over 50 years, the property at 82 River Road in Topsfield is comprised of 12.53± acres including a c. 1909 brick Tudor Revival-style home with classical symmetry and proportions and a detached carriage house. The house was designed by architect Charles Cummings for his sister Margaret and built in a pastoral setting that was further enhanced by landscape architects such as Arthur Schurcliff. The house is beautifully sited well-back from the road and at the crest of the property with long views over the gently sloping lawns, fields and woodlands. The well maintained 5,280-square foot residence offers 12 rooms, including 7 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 8 fireplaces. The carriage house, formerly used as a barn and garage, is now exclusively used as a garage. The grounds are manicured and include mature specimen plantings, formal gardens, brick terraces, and stone walls.

Other highlights from the Main House include: a sunroom/art studio with sliding doors, walls of windows, brick floor, electric heat, access to patio and back yard, a library with built-in bookshelves, wood-burning fireplace with brick surround, pine floors, a wet bar with built-in shelving, beverage fridge, and sink, a primary bedroom with wood-burning fireplace with brick surround, built-in bookshelves, glass-front door opening to 13’ x 16’ deck overlooking the rear and side yard, two closets, and a full walk-up attic with two cedar closets.

Showings By Appointment Only

Contact the Monahan Barker Team to Schedule:

monahanbarker@landvest.com