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For many families on the North Shore of Massachusetts, midlife brings a rewarding—but demanding—chapter: caring for aging parents while raising children. Often referred to as the “Sandwich Generation,” this life stage is increasingly common and comes with unique emotional and financial challenges.

At a time when careers are often at their peak, parents may be managing school schedules, college planning, and financial support for young adults—while also helping their own parents navigate healthcare decisions, housing transitions, and long-term care. This dual responsibility can feel both meaningful and overwhelming.

The Financial Squeeze of Supporting Multiple Generations

Balancing the cost of childcare, education, elder care, and healthcare can create significant financial pressure. For many Sandwich Generation families, expenses don’t arrive one at a time—they often overlap. From private school tuition and extracurriculars to assisted living and medical bills, the financial demands can escalate quickly.

Beyond these visible costs, there’s also the hidden toll: time, stress, and the challenge of managing multiple financial priorities at once. Without a clear plan, it becomes easy to lose track of long-term goals.

Financial Planning Strategies for the Sandwich Generation

Proactive financial planning is essential for families caring for both children and elderly parents. A well-structured plan can prioritize spending, manage cash flow, and help prevent short-term needs from derailing long-term financial security.

Estate planning is a critical component. Creating essential documents such as wills, powers of attorney, and healthcare proxies allows important decisions to be made more efficiently if a loved one becomes unable to manage their own affairs. Trusts may also be useful for protecting assets and supporting multigenerational wealth planning.

Building and maintaining an emergency fund is another key strategy. A liquid reserve can help cover unexpected expenses—such as medical needs or housing changes—and may prevent the sale of investments at unfavorable times.

Don’t Overlook Retirement Planning

A possible financial planning mistake for the Sandwich Generation is putting retirement savings on hold. While the immediate needs of family members may feel urgent, maintaining contributions to retirement accounts is important for long-term financial security.

Taking full advantage of employer-sponsored retirement plans and consistent investing can help prevent today’s responsibilities from compromising tomorrow’s security.

Working with a Financial Professional

Given the complexity of multigenerational financial planning, many families turn to a trusted financial professional. An experienced professional can help integrate investment management, tax planning, estate strategies, and even everyday financial responsibilities like bill payments.

For busy North Shore professionals, this support can be valuable—freeing up time to focus on family, career, and personal well-being.

Finding Balance in a Demanding Life Stage

While the challenges of the Sandwich Generation are real, they can be more manageable with the right approach. By combining thoughtful financial planning, clear communication, and professional guidance, North Shore families can navigate this phase with greater confidence.

Caring for both children and aging parents is no small task—but with a proactive strategy, it’s possible to support those you love while still focusing on a secure and fulfilling future for yourself.

Wealth Management firm Welch & Forbes works with many multigenerational and busy families, often partnering with outside professionals, such as estate attorneys, to support each generation in obtaining the resources and guidance it needs. We can help manage the complexities of your financial situation so you can reclaim the time to focus on what matters most to you. If you are interested in learning more about how Welch & Forbes may be able to assist your family, please contact us online or call our Client Development team at 617-557-9800.

Disclosure: This information is provided for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Consult your tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning your particular situation. This communication is a paid endorsement given by Northshore magazine, who is not a current client or investor with Welch & Forbes LLC. There is a conflict of interest in Northshore magazine publishing this article as it is being compensated by Welch & Forbes for this publication. Welch & Forbes is paying standard publishing fees for this article. Welch & Forbes LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.

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