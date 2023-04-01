Over 260 of the area’s best MDs identified by Castle Connolly
Each year, Castle Connolly, a healthcare research company, carries out a rigorous physician-led nomination, research, screening, and selection process to determine the top physicians around the country. Fellow physicians are asked to nominate colleagues who embody excellence in clinical care, interpersonal skills, listening and communication, and empathy. The company then carefully reviews the credentials and history of the nominated doctors to arrive at the final list.
Here are their 2023 picks for the top doctors north of Boston.
Jump to a Category
Allergy & Immunology
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Cardiovascular Disease
Child Neurology
Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dermatology
Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
Diagnostic Radiology
Enterology
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
Geriatric Medicine
Gynecologic Oncology
Hand Surgery
Hematology
Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Infectious Disease
Internal Medicine
Interventional Cardiology
Medical Oncology
Nephrology
Neurological Surgery
Neurology
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Ophthalmology
Orthopaedic Surgery
Otolaryngology
Otolaryngology / Facial Plastic Surgery
Pain Medicine
Pediatrics
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Pulmonary Disease
Radiation Oncology
Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility
Rheumatology
Sleep Medicine
Surgery
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Urology
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Vascular Surgery
Allergy & Immunology
Ellen Dutta MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5150
Monica G. Ghoshhajra MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5150
James A. MacLean MD
Massachusetts General Hospital, North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3711
Cristina M. Palumbo MD
Beverly Hospital, (978) 745-3711
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Ghulam Muqtada Chaudhry MD Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Portsmouth Regional Hospital, (781) 744-8863
Bruce G. Hook MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, (781) 744-8863
Guy Kulbak MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, (781) 744-8863
Matthew R. Reynolds MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, (781) 744-8863
Jonathan S. Silver MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (781) 744-8863
Nathan Van Houzen MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 744-3499
Cardiovascular Disease
Mark R. Anderson MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 744-5900
Jeffrey O. Clayman MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4200
Jennifer M. Collins MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460
Maurizio Diaco MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460
Danya L. Dinwoodey MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460
Timothy S. Draper Jr DO
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4200
Darryl D. Esakof MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8461
Michael S. Katcher MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 744-5900
Paula M. Kinnunen MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9318
David Rabin MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 744-5900
Sachin P. Shah MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460
David M. Venesy MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460
Howard M. Waldman MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 744-5900
Malissa J. Wood MD
Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6191
Child Neurology
Peter C. Raffalli MD
Boston Children’s Hospital (617) 355-6388
Colon & Rectal Surgery
Elizabeth M. Breen MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (781) 744-8990
David A. Kleiman MD Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5527
Angela H. Kuhnen MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5527
Tamar Lipof MD
Beverly Hospital, (978) 922-9226
Peter W. Marcello MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5527
Marc S. Rubin MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6868
Dermatology
Christine H. Andersen MD
Holy Family Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 475-4322
Sabina Bis MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 225-3376
Marilyn R. Capek MD Winchester Hospital, Melrose — Wakefield Hospital, (781) 729-3150
Caitlin K. Carney MD Beverly Hospital, (978) 691-5690
Deborah L. Cummins MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Beverly Hospital, (978) 225-3376
Jordan M. Cummins MD/PhD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Beverly Hospital, (978) 225-3376
Mary D. Gibney MD
(978) 691-5690
Siobhan M. Mannion MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5155
Holly R. Mason MD/PhD
(978) 691-5690
Katherine S. Masterpol MD
Winchester Hospital, Beverly Hospital, (781) 272-7022
Vladimir Ratushny MD/PhD
Beverly Hospital, North Shore, Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 225-3376
Gary S. Rogers MD
Beverly Hospital, North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 524-7933
Jeffrey B. Tiger MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5115
Adam J. Wulkan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-7993
Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
Alison D. Schonwald MD
(781) 497-8164
Diagnostic Radiology
Raghu Amaravadi MD
Beverly Hospital, (978) 922-3000
Michael G. Geary MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 354-4421
Elizabeth A. Rafferty MD
Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 946-8103
Karen Reuter MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8170
Christopher D. Scheirey MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8170
Christoph Wald MD/PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8170
Enterology
Jennifer C. Braimon MD Beverly Hospital,
(978) 774-2555
Gary W. Cushing MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2088
Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Beverly Hospital, (978) 538-4674
Mary Beth Hodge MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2088
Helen C. Kaulbach MD
North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 531-7677
Emily Y. Liu MD
Lawrence General Hospital (978) 557-8900
Suzanne M. Rieke MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (978) 538-4674
Neelima Singh MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (781) 593-3400
Scott B. Sperling MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2088
Gianluca Toraldo MD/PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2088
Family Medicine
Wendy Brooks Barr MD
Lawrence General Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 686-0090
Catherine Celler MD
Winchester Hospital, (781) 729-1810
Alain Chaoui MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (978) 536-0215
Paul Esielionis MD
Lawrence General Hospital (978) 686-0090
Robert C. Herron MD
Winchester Hospital, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 470-1616
Zandra Kelley MD
Lawrence General Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 686-0090
Dana D. Mann MD
Beverly Hospital, (978) 774-2555
Daniel J. McCullough III MD
Beverly Hospital, (978) 927-1859
Keith Nobil MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (781) 596-2000
Gastroenterology
Stella Y. Chow MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4680
Stephen C. Fabry MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9241
Eric D. Goldberg MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9241
Fredric D. Gordon MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500
Ahmer M. Ibrahim MD
Holy Family Hospital, (978) 499-7400
Ann Marie Joyce MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9241
Nicholas Karamitsios MD
North Shore Medical Center — Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 741-4171
Thomas Liu MD
Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 465-4622
Melissa A. Minor MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 741-4171
Joshua Namias MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 741-4171
R Anand Narasimhan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4680
Steven F. Nezhad MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4680
Amir A. Qamar MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500
Bridget J. Seymour MD
Holy Family Hospital, Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 420-1530
Michelle A. Stefka MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4680
Andrew S. Warner MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9241
Geriatric Medicine
Asif Merchant MD
St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Brighton, Mount Auburn Hospital, (978) 685-2460
Gynecologic Oncology
Valena J. Soto-Wright MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8563
Hand Surgery
Eric C. Fu MD
Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350
Alice A. Hunter MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8638
Nurhan George Kasparyan MD/PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8638
Peter M. Prokopis MD
Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350
Jonathan Uroskie MD
Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350
Hematology
Arthur P. Rabinowitz MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8400
Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Coleen M. Reid MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 354-3090
Infectious Disease
Barbara Lambl MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 741-1701
Andrew S. Lubin MD
Winchester Hospital, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 729-1021
Ruta M. Shah MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 741-1701
David G. Sidebottom MD
Lowell General Hospital, Tewksbury Hospital, (978) 942-2060
Kenneth M. Wener MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8608
Lucas E. Wolf MD
Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 816-3100
Internal Medicine
Adrienne S. Allen MD
North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (781) 593-3400
James F. Brown MD
Beverly Hospital, (978) 532-2800
Bruce B. Campbell MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8401
Anita Erler MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4300
Kay A. Ficht MD
Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 358-8777
Sonal V. Mankodi MD
North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6700
Kristin O’Neil-Callahan MD
North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6700
Pauline Tsirigotis MD
Lowell General Hospital, (978) 955-9500
Kevin J. Yeh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4300
Interventional Cardiology
Suzanne J. Baron MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460
Gautam Gadey MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8840
Michael S. Levy MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460
Edward J. Loughery MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (978) 304-8360
Thomas C. Piemonte MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460
Frederic S. Resnic MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460
Ashish M. Shah MD
Holy Family Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital, (888) 227-3762
Medical Oncology
Murat A. Anamur MD
Lowell General Hospital, (978) 937-6258
Karl J. D’Silva MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4330
James E. Liebmann MD
Beverly Hospital, UMass Memorial Medical Center, (978) 927-6850
Keith E. Stuart MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8400
Christopher P. Tretter MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8400
Nephrology
Beth A. Bouthot MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500
Alin A. Joseph MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8000
Christina Kwack-Yuhan MD
Winchester Hospital Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 933-0710
Michael J. Landman MD
Lawrence General Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 686-2400
Jeffrey R. Rubel MD
Beverly Hospital,, Addison Gilbert Hospital, (978) 712-1100
Adam M. Segal MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8430
Peter A. Soderland MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8430
Richard M. Thomas MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8430
Edward D. Walshe MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500
Neurological Surgery
Zoher Ghogawala MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-7580
Subu N. Magge MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-7580
Neurology
Diana Apetauerova MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8630
Joseph D. Burns MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1270
Paul T. Gross MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8630
Timothy R. Kelliher MD
Beverly Hospital, (978) 922-2226
Julie R. Leegwater-Kim MD/PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1270
Anna Litvak MD
North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 532-8010
Drasko Simovic MD
St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center - Brighton, MA, Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 687-2586
Michal Vytopil MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8630
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Raffaele Bruno MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9388
Veronica Del Riccio MD
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth, (978) 688-9979
Joel B. Heller MD
North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (781) 599-2600
Laura B. Holland MD
North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 744-8388
Alexy J. Kochowiec MD
(781) 581-3900
Anastasia H. Koniaris MD
North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 739-6975
Julie A. McCullough MD
North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 531-4200
Allyson Preston MD
North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (781) 599-2600
Ophthalmology
Carolyn Anderson MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4400
Fina C. Barouch MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4400
Gregory R. Blaha MD/PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (978) 538-4400
Jeffrey Chang MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8555
Paul R. Cotran MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4400
Ioannis P. Glavas MD
Beverly Hospital, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, (617) 262-0070
John M. Gurley MD
Beverly Hospital, (978) 526-4800
Danielle M. Ledoux MD
Beverly Hospital, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, (978) 338-4321
Jeffrey L. Marx MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8555
Emma Massicotte MD
Beverly Hospital, (978) 526-4800
Michael A. Piacentini MD
Beverly Hospital, (978) 526-4800
Shiyoung Roh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4400
Sarkis H. Soukiasian MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4400
Kailenn Tsao MD
Winchester Hospital, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, (781) 729-7401
Susan M. Tucker MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4400
Orthopaedic Surgery
Barry T. Bickley MD
Holy Family Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 373-3851
Joseph J. Czarnecki MD
Winchester Hospital, (781) 782-1300
Michael N. Fehm MD
Winchester Hospital, (781) 782-1300
David J. Fehnel MD
Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350
Adam T. Harder MD
Lawrence General Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 794-1946
John A. Karbassi MD
Beverly Hospital, (978) 818-6350
Kyle William Lacy MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 818-6350
Mark J. Lemos MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8638
Margaret J. Lobo MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8638
Steven Mattheos MD Anna Jaques Hospital,
(978) 818-6350
Todd O’Brien MD
North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6901
Hugh O’Flynn MD
(978) 818-6350
James D. O’Holleran MD
(978) 818-6350
Benjamin J. Schwartz MD
Beverly Hospital, Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350
Jeremy M. Shore MD
Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350
Eric T. Tolo MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8638
Bojan B. Zoric MD
Beverly Hospital, Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350
Timothy D. Anderson MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8467
Daryl G. Colden MD
Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 997-1550
James Demetroulakos MD
North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Beverly Hospital, (978) 745-6601
Otolaryngology
K. Holly Gallivan MD
Massachusetts Eye and Ear Winchester Hospital, (781) 722-0242
Peter E. Seymour MD
Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 997-1550
Prerak D. Shah MD
Holy Family Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 685-7550
Elizabeth H. Toh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8467
Otolaryngology / Facial Plastic Surgery
Robert W. Dolan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8467
Anna E. Petropoulos MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 739-9500
Ryan B. Scannell MD
Holy Family Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 685-7550
Pain Medicine
Andrew G. Kowal MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5090
Shah Kaya MD
(978) 818-6350
Pediatrics
Jennifer Bell MD
Lowell General Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, (978) 452-2200
Clovene P. Campbell MD
Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050
Nina P. Chegireddy MD
Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050
Cheryl D’Souza MD
Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050
Daniel W. Dubner MD
Lowell General Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, (978) 452-2200
Suzanne E. Duval MD
Winchester Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, (978) 557-5712
Michael A. Fischer MD
Lowell General Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, (978) 452-2200
Mary Gealow MD
Lowell General Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, (978) 452-2200
Jennifer C. Hensley MD
Andover Pediatrics, (978) 475-4522
Angela M. Jacques MD
Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050
Mazda Jalali MD
Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050
Rebecca A. Konieczny MD
Lawrence General Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 783-5000
Elizabeth B. Lentini MD
Andover Pediatrics, (978) 475-4522
Mark H. Mandell MD
Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050
Donald T. McAuliffe Jr. MD
Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050
Stephen J. Morgan MD
Massachusetts General Hospital, North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050
Jennifer M. O’Shea MD
Lowell General Hospital Boston Children’s Hospital, (978) 452-2200
Joseph R. Scaramozza Jr MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Winchester Hospital, (978) 535-1110
Jocelyn Sicat MD
Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050
Sheryl R. Silva MD
Beverly Hospital, (978) 927-4980
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Kevin K. Bernard MD
Beverly Hospital, (978) 818-6350
Clay David Miller MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 818-6350
Plastic Surgery
George P. Chatson MD
Holy Family Hospital, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, (978) 687-1151
Justin R. Fernandes MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (978) 712-1575
Anoush Hadaegh MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital Beverly Hospital, (978) 927-1500
Virginia S. Hung MD
Mount Auburn Hospital, (781) 721-0500
Alan A. Lim MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Winchester Hospital, (781) 744-9391
Sonal N. Pandya MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8584
Keith W. Rae MD/DMD
North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 741-9004
Adam J. Vernadakis MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8584
David John Wages MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (978) 531-6966
Psychiatry
Jennifer L. Boisture MD
(978) 683-4266
Pulmonary Disease
Anthony C. Campagna MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823
Carla R. Lamb MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823
David A. Neumeyer MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823
Luan M. Nghiem MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823
Akmal Sarwar MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823
Andrew G. Villanueva MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823
Timothy R. Wu MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823
Radiation Oncology
Claire Y. Fung MD
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Boston, Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 997-1351
Klaudia Hunter MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Lowell General Hospital, (781) 744-8780
Matthew S. Katz MD
Lowell General Hospital, (978) 937-6274
James F. Mcintyre MD
Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 882-6060
Andrea B. Mckeen MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4120
Asa Joel Nixon MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8780
William P. O’Meara MD
Lowell General Hospital, Beverly Hospital, (978) 937-6274
Vivek L. Patel MD/PhD
Lowell General Hospital, (978) 937-6274
Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility
Beth J. Plante MD
Winchester Hospital Beverly Hospital, (877) 326-3483
Robert M. Weiss MD
Winchester Hospital, (781) 942-7000
Rheumatology
Matthew J. Axelrod MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8000
Beth A. Biggee MD
Lawrence General Hospital Holy Family Hospital, (978) 327-6562
Irina Buhaescu MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9232
Irena Danic MD
(978) 304-8401
Tina J. Elias-Todd MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8000
Michael D. Pincus DO
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8551
Khalid M. Syed MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (781) 593-3400
Richard S. Zamore MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8551
Sleep Medicine
Michael C. Zaslow MD
Winchester Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford (781) 729-8070
Surgery
Mohamed E. Akoad MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500
David M. Brams MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8580
Yee Lee Cheah MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500
Nayomi K. Edirisinghe MD
Winchester Hospital (781) 756-2308
Heather A. Ford MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8580
Roger L. Jenkins MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500
William V. Kastrinakis MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6868
Dmitry Nepomnayshy MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8580
Julie A. O’Brien MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8580
Caroline J. Simon MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500
Steven Charles Stain MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8580
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Richard S. D’Agostino MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8570
Lawrence S. Lee MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8570
Paul A. Pirundini MD Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8570
Urology
Daniel S. Blander MD
Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (978) 927-0714
George E. Canellakis MD
Holy Family Hospital Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 686-3877
David Canes MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8420
Michael C. Kearney MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital, (978) 741-4133
Alireza Moinzadeh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8420
Andrea Sorcini MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8420
Peter N. Tiffany MD
Winchester Hospital, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (781) 979-0661
Alex J. Vanni MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8420
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Pauline M. Bishop MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 354-4421
Luke J. Higgins MD/PhD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 354-4421
Allan I. Hoffman MD
Lowell General Hospital (978) 937-6240
Miriam Neuman MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 354-4422
Vascular Surgery
James H. Balcom IV MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6825
William L. Breckwoldt MD
Winchester Hospital (781) 729-2020
Richard D. Goodenough MD
North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6826
Edward R. Jewell MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8577
Michael E. Minor MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8000
With over 30 years’ experience researching, reviewing, and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible healthcare research and information company. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers.
Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in America who are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physician(s) is, in their opinion, among the best in their region in their medical specialty or among the best in the nation in their medical specialty. Then, Castle Connolly’s research team thoroughly vets each physician’s professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history and if available, outcomes data. Additionally, a physician’s interpersonal skills such as listening and communicating effectively, demonstrating empathy, and instilling trust and confidence, are also considered in the review process. The Castle Connolly Doctor Directory is the largest network of peer-nominated physicians in the nation.
