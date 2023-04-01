Over 260 of the area’s best MDs identified by Castle Connolly

Each year, Castle Connolly, a healthcare research company, carries out a rigorous physician-led nomination, research, screening, and selection process to determine the top physicians around the country. Fellow physicians are asked to nominate colleagues who embody excellence in clinical care, interpersonal skills, listening and communication, and empathy. The company then carefully reviews the credentials and history of the nominated doctors to arrive at the final list.

Here are their 2023 picks for the top doctors north of Boston.

Jump to a Category

Allergy & Immunology

Ellen Dutta MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5150

Monica G. Ghoshhajra MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5150

James A. MacLean MD

Massachusetts General Hospital, North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3711

Cristina M. Palumbo MD

Beverly Hospital, (978) 745-3711

Back to Top

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Ghulam Muqtada Chaudhry MD Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Portsmouth Regional Hospital, (781) 744-8863

Bruce G. Hook MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, (781) 744-8863

Guy Kulbak MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, (781) 744-8863

Matthew R. Reynolds MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, (781) 744-8863

Jonathan S. Silver MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (781) 744-8863

Nathan Van Houzen MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 744-3499

Back to Top

Cardiovascular Disease

Mark R. Anderson MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 744-5900

Jeffrey O. Clayman MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4200

Jennifer M. Collins MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460

Maurizio Diaco MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460

Danya L. Dinwoodey MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460

Timothy S. Draper Jr DO

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4200

Darryl D. Esakof MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8461

Michael S. Katcher MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 744-5900

Paula M. Kinnunen MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9318

David Rabin MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 744-5900

Sachin P. Shah MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460

David M. Venesy MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460

Howard M. Waldman MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 744-5900

Malissa J. Wood MD

Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6191

Back to Top

Child Neurology

Peter C. Raffalli MD

Boston Children’s Hospital (617) 355-6388

Back to Top

David A. Kleiman MD Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Colon & Rectal Surgery

Colon & Rectal Surgery

Elizabeth M. Breen MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (781) 744-8990

David A. Kleiman MD Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5527

Angela H. Kuhnen MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5527

Tamar Lipof MD

Beverly Hospital, (978) 922-9226

Peter W. Marcello MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5527

Marc S. Rubin MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6868

Back to Top

Adam J. Wulkan MD Lahey Hospital & MedicalCenter, Dermatology

Dermatology

Christine H. Andersen MD

Holy Family Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 475-4322

Sabina Bis MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 225-3376

Sabina Bis MD North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Dermatology

Marilyn R. Capek MD Winchester Hospital, Melrose — Wakefield Hospital, (781) 729-3150

Caitlin K. Carney MD Beverly Hospital, (978) 691-5690

Deborah L. Cummins MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Beverly Hospital, (978) 225-3376

Jordan M. Cummins MD/PhD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Beverly Hospital, (978) 225-3376

Mary D. Gibney MD

(978) 691-5690

Siobhan M. Mannion MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5155

Holly R. Mason MD/PhD

(978) 691-5690

Katherine S. Masterpol MD

Winchester Hospital, Beverly Hospital, (781) 272-7022

Vladimir Ratushny MD/PhD

Beverly Hospital, North Shore, Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 225-3376

Gary S. Rogers MD

Beverly Hospital, North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 524-7933

Jeffrey B. Tiger MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5115

Adam J. Wulkan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-7993

Back to Top

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics

Alison D. Schonwald MD

(781) 497-8164

Back to Top

Diagnostic Radiology

Raghu Amaravadi MD

Beverly Hospital, (978) 922-3000

Michael G. Geary MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 354-4421

Elizabeth A. Rafferty MD

Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 946-8103

Karen Reuter MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8170

Christopher D. Scheirey MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8170

Christoph Wald MD/PhD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8170

Back to Top

Enterology

Jennifer C. Braimon MD Beverly Hospital,

(978) 774-2555

Gary W. Cushing MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2088

Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan MD Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Beverly Hospital, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Beverly Hospital, (978) 538-4674

Mary Beth Hodge MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2088

Helen C. Kaulbach MD

North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 531-7677

Emily Y. Liu MD

Lawrence General Hospital (978) 557-8900

Suzanne M. Rieke MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (978) 538-4674

Neelima Singh MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (781) 593-3400

Scott B. Sperling MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2088

Gianluca Toraldo MD/PhD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2088

Back to Top

Family Medicine

Wendy Brooks Barr MD

Lawrence General Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 686-0090

Catherine Celler MD

Winchester Hospital, (781) 729-1810

Alain Chaoui MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (978) 536-0215

Paul Esielionis MD

Lawrence General Hospital (978) 686-0090

Robert C. Herron MD

Winchester Hospital, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 470-1616

Zandra Kelley MD

Lawrence General Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 686-0090

Dana D. Mann MD

Beverly Hospital, (978) 774-2555

Daniel J. McCullough III MD

Beverly Hospital, (978) 927-1859

Keith Nobil MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (781) 596-2000

Back to Top

Gastroenterology

Stella Y. Chow MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4680

Stephen C. Fabry MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9241

Eric D. Goldberg MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9241

Fredric D. Gordon MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500

Ahmer M. Ibrahim MD

Holy Family Hospital, (978) 499-7400

Ann Marie Joyce MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9241

Nicholas Karamitsios MD

North Shore Medical Center — Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 741-4171

Thomas Liu MD

Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 465-4622

Melissa A. Minor MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 741-4171

Joshua Namias MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 741-4171

R Anand Narasimhan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4680

Steven F. Nezhad MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4680

Amir A. Qamar MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500

Bridget J. Seymour MD

Holy Family Hospital, Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 420-1530

Michelle A. Stefka MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4680

Andrew S. Warner MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9241

Back to Top

Geriatric Medicine

Asif Merchant MD

St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Brighton, Mount Auburn Hospital, (978) 685-2460

Back to Top

Gynecologic Oncology

Valena J. Soto-Wright MD Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Gynecologic Oncology

Valena J. Soto-Wright MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8563

Back to Top

Hand Surgery

Eric C. Fu MD

Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Alice A. Hunter MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8638

Nurhan George Kasparyan MD/PhD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8638

Peter M. Prokopis MD

Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Jonathan Uroskie MD

Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Back to Top

Hematology

Arthur P. Rabinowitz MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8400

Back to Top

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Coleen M. Reid MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 354-3090

Back to Top

Infectious Disease

Barbara Lambl MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 741-1701

Andrew S. Lubin MD

Winchester Hospital, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 729-1021

Ruta M. Shah MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 741-1701

David G. Sidebottom MD

Lowell General Hospital, Tewksbury Hospital, (978) 942-2060

Kenneth M. Wener MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8608

Lucas E. Wolf MD

Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 816-3100

Back to Top

Kristin O’Neil-Callahan MD North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Internal Medicine

Internal Medicine

Adrienne S. Allen MD

North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (781) 593-3400

James F. Brown MD

Beverly Hospital, (978) 532-2800

Bruce B. Campbell MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8401

Anita Erler MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4300

Kay A. Ficht MD

Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 358-8777

Sonal V. Mankodi MD North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Internal Medicine

Sonal V. Mankodi MD

North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6700

Kristin O’Neil-Callahan MD

North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6700

Pauline Tsirigotis MD

Lowell General Hospital, (978) 955-9500

Kevin J. Yeh MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4300

Back to Top

Interventional Cardiology

Suzanne J. Baron MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460

Gautam Gadey MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8840

Michael S. Levy MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460

Edward J. Loughery MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (978) 304-8360

Thomas C. Piemonte MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460

Frederic S. Resnic MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8460

Ashish M. Shah MD

Holy Family Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital, (888) 227-3762

Back to Top

Medical Oncology

Murat A. Anamur MD

Lowell General Hospital, (978) 937-6258

Karl J. D’Silva MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4330

James E. Liebmann MD

Beverly Hospital, UMass Memorial Medical Center, (978) 927-6850

Keith E. Stuart MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8400

Christopher P. Tretter MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8400

Back to Top

Jeffrey R. Rubel MD Beverly Hospital, Addison Gilbert Hospital, Nephrology

Nephrology

Beth A. Bouthot MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500

Alin A. Joseph MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8000

Christina Kwack-Yuhan MD

Winchester Hospital Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 933-0710

Michael J. Landman MD

Lawrence General Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 686-2400

Jeffrey R. Rubel MD

Beverly Hospital,, Addison Gilbert Hospital, (978) 712-1100

Adam M. Segal MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8430

Peter A. Soderland MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8430

Richard M. Thomas MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8430

Edward D. Walshe MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500

Back to Top

Neurological Surgery

Zoher Ghogawala MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-7580

Subu N. Magge MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-7580

Back to Top

Neurology

Diana Apetauerova MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8630

Joseph D. Burns MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1270

Paul T. Gross MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8630

Timothy R. Kelliher MD

Beverly Hospital, (978) 922-2226

Julie R. Leegwater-Kim MD/PhD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1270

Anna Litvak MD

North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 532-8010

Drasko Simovic MD

St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center - Brighton, MA, Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 687-2586

Michal Vytopil MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8630

Back to Top

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Raffaele Bruno MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9388

Veronica Del Riccio MD

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth, (978) 688-9979

Joel B. Heller MD

North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (781) 599-2600

Laura B. Holland MD

North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 744-8388

Alexy J. Kochowiec MD

(781) 581-3900

Anastasia H. Koniaris MD

North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 739-6975

Julie A. McCullough MD

North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 531-4200

Allyson Preston MD

North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (781) 599-2600

Back to Top

Jeffrey Chang MD, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Ophthalmology

Ophthalmology

Carolyn Anderson MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4400

Fina C. Barouch MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4400

Gregory R. Blaha MD/PhD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (978) 538-4400

Jeffrey Chang MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8555

Paul R. Cotran MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4400

Ioannis P. Glavas MD

Beverly Hospital, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, (617) 262-0070

John M. Gurley MD

Beverly Hospital, (978) 526-4800

Danielle M. Ledoux MD

Beverly Hospital, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, (978) 338-4321

Jeffrey L. Marx MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8555

Emma Massicotte MD

Beverly Hospital, (978) 526-4800

Michael A. Piacentini MD

Beverly Hospital, (978) 526-4800

Shiyoung Roh MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4400

Sarkis H. Soukiasian MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4400

Kailenn Tsao MD

Winchester Hospital, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, (781) 729-7401

Susan M. Tucker MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4400

Back to Top

Orthopaedic Surgery

Barry T. Bickley MD

Holy Family Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 373-3851

Joseph J. Czarnecki MD

Winchester Hospital, (781) 782-1300

Michael N. Fehm MD

Winchester Hospital, (781) 782-1300

David J. Fehnel MD

Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Adam T. Harder MD

Lawrence General Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 794-1946

John A. Karbassi MD

Beverly Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Kyle William Lacy MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 818-6350

Mark J. Lemos MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8638

Margaret J. Lobo MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8638

Steven Mattheos MD Anna Jaques Hospital,

(978) 818-6350

Todd O’Brien MD

North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6901

Hugh O’Flynn MD

(978) 818-6350

James D. O’Holleran MD

(978) 818-6350

Benjamin J. Schwartz MD

Beverly Hospital, Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Jeremy M. Shore MD

Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Eric T. Tolo MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8638

Bojan B. Zoric MD

Beverly Hospital, Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 818-6350

K. Holly Gallivan MD Massachusetts Eye and Ear Winchester Hospital, Otolaryngology

Timothy D. Anderson MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8467

Daryl G. Colden MD

Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 997-1550

James Demetroulakos MD

North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, Beverly Hospital, (978) 745-6601

Back to Top

Otolaryngology

K. Holly Gallivan MD

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Winchester Hospital, (781) 722-0242

Peter E. Seymour MD

Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 997-1550

Prerak D. Shah MD

Holy Family Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 685-7550

Elizabeth H. Toh MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8467

Back to Top

Otolaryngology / Facial Plastic Surgery

Robert W. Dolan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8467

Anna E. Petropoulos MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 739-9500



Ryan B. Scannell MD

Holy Family Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 685-7550

Back to Top

Pain Medicine

Andrew G. Kowal MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-5090

Shah Kaya MD

(978) 818-6350

Back to Top

Pediatrics

Jennifer Bell MD

Lowell General Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, (978) 452-2200

Clovene P. Campbell MD

Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050

Nina P. Chegireddy MD

Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050

Cheryl D’Souza MD

Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050

Daniel W. Dubner MD

Lowell General Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, (978) 452-2200

Suzanne E. Duval MD

Winchester Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, (978) 557-5712

Michael A. Fischer MD

Lowell General Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, (978) 452-2200

Mary Gealow MD

Lowell General Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital, (978) 452-2200

Jennifer C. Hensley MD

Andover Pediatrics, (978) 475-4522

Angela M. Jacques MD

Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050

Mazda Jalali MD

Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050

Rebecca A. Konieczny MD

Lawrence General Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, (978) 783-5000

Elizabeth B. Lentini MD

Andover Pediatrics, (978) 475-4522

Mark H. Mandell MD

Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050

Donald T. McAuliffe Jr. MD

Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050

Stephen J. Morgan MD

Massachusetts General Hospital, North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050

Jennifer M. O’Shea MD

Lowell General Hospital Boston Children’s Hospital, (978) 452-2200

Joseph R. Scaramozza Jr MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Winchester Hospital, (978) 535-1110

Jocelyn Sicat MD

Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 745-3050

Sheryl R. Silva MD

Beverly Hospital, (978) 927-4980

Back to Top

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Kevin K. Bernard MD

Beverly Hospital, (978) 818-6350

Clay David Miller MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 818-6350

Back to Top

Plastic Surgery

George P. Chatson MD

Holy Family Hospital, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, (978) 687-1151

Justin R. Fernandes MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (978) 712-1575

Anoush Hadaegh MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital Beverly Hospital, (978) 927-1500

Virginia S. Hung MD

Mount Auburn Hospital, (781) 721-0500

Alan A. Lim MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Winchester Hospital, (781) 744-9391

Sonal N. Pandya MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8584

Keith W. Rae MD/DMD

North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 741-9004

Adam J. Vernadakis MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8584

David John Wages MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Beverly Hospital, (978) 531-6966

Back to Top

Psychiatry

Jennifer L. Boisture MD

(978) 683-4266

Back to Top

Carla R. Lamb MD Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Pulmonary Disease

Pulmonary Disease

Anthony C. Campagna MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823

Carla R. Lamb MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823

David A. Neumeyer MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823

Luan M. Nghiem MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823

Akmal Sarwar MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823

Andrew G. Villanueva MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823

Timothy R. Wu MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-1823

Back to Top

Radiation Oncology

Claire Y. Fung MD

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Boston, Anna Jaques Hospital, (978) 997-1351

Klaudia Hunter MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Lowell General Hospital, (781) 744-8780

Matthew S. Katz MD

Lowell General Hospital, (978) 937-6274

James F. Mcintyre MD

Massachusetts General Hospital North Shore Medical Center - Salem Hospital, (978) 882-6060

Andrea B. Mckeen MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (978) 538-4120

Asa Joel Nixon MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8780

William P. O’Meara MD

Lowell General Hospital, Beverly Hospital, (978) 937-6274

Vivek L. Patel MD/PhD

Lowell General Hospital, (978) 937-6274

Back to Top

Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility

Beth J. Plante MD

Winchester Hospital Beverly Hospital, (877) 326-3483

Robert M. Weiss MD

Winchester Hospital, (781) 942-7000

Back to Top

Rheumatology

Matthew J. Axelrod MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8000

Beth A. Biggee MD

Lawrence General Hospital Holy Family Hospital, (978) 327-6562

Irina Buhaescu MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-9232

Irena Danic MD

(978) 304-8401

Tina J. Elias-Todd MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8000

Michael D. Pincus DO

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8551

Khalid M. Syed MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (781) 593-3400

Richard S. Zamore MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8551

Back to Top

Sleep Medicine

Michael C. Zaslow MD

Winchester Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford (781) 729-8070

Back to Top

Nayomi K. Edirisinghe MD Winchester Hospital, Surgery

Surgery

Mohamed E. Akoad MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500

David M. Brams MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8580

Yee Lee Cheah MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500

Nayomi K. Edirisinghe MD

Winchester Hospital (781) 756-2308

Heather A. Ford MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8580

Roger L. Jenkins MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500

William V. Kastrinakis MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6868

Dmitry Nepomnayshy MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8580

Julie A. O’Brien MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8580

Caroline J. Simon MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-2500

Steven Charles Stain MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8580

Back to Top

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Richard S. D’Agostino MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8570

Lawrence S. Lee MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8570

Paul A. Pirundini MD Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8570

Back to Top

Urology

Daniel S. Blander MD

Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (978) 927-0714

George E. Canellakis MD

Holy Family Hospital Lawrence General Hospital, (978) 686-3877

David Canes MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8420

Michael C. Kearney MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital, (978) 741-4133

Alireza Moinzadeh MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8420

Andrea Sorcini MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8420

Peter N. Tiffany MD

Winchester Hospital, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (781) 979-0661

Alex J. Vanni MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8420

Back to Top

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Pauline M. Bishop MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 354-4421

Luke J. Higgins MD/PhD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 354-4421

Allan I. Hoffman MD

Lowell General Hospital (978) 937-6240

Miriam Neuman MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, (978) 354-4422

Back to Top

Vascular Surgery

James H. Balcom IV MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6825

William L. Breckwoldt MD

Winchester Hospital (781) 729-2020

Richard D. Goodenough MD

North Shore Medical Center – Salem Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, (978) 882-6826

Edward R. Jewell MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8577

Michael E. Minor MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, (781) 744-8000

Back to Top

With over 30 years’ experience researching, reviewing, and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible healthcare research and information company. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers.

Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in America who are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physician(s) is, in their opinion, among the best in their region in their medical specialty or among the best in the nation in their medical specialty. Then, Castle Connolly’s research team thoroughly vets each physician’s professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history and if available, outcomes data. Additionally, a physician’s interpersonal skills such as listening and communicating effectively, demonstrating empathy, and instilling trust and confidence, are also considered in the review process. The Castle Connolly Doctor Directory is the largest network of peer-nominated physicians in the nation.

Physicians selected for inclusion in this magazine’s “Top Doctors” feature may also appear online at castleconnolly.com, or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online and/or in print.

Castle Connolly is part of Everyday Health Group, a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 74 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data, and analytics. We empower healthcare providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through Everyday Health Group’s world-class brands.

For more information, please visit Castle Connolly or Everyday Health Group.