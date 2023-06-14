For a quick getaway this summer, how about a road trip? In a matter of hours, you can be in the mountains, by a lake, or near the shore, ready to chill out for a few days or longer. For each destination below, we’ve included suggestions for what to do, special places to stay, and restaurants locals love.

Newport, Rhode Island

Newport Cliff Walk view | Photograph by Shutterstock

Beyond boating, beaching, shopping, and touring Gilded Age mansions, this summer brings the Newport Flower Show (June 24–25), the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Hall of Fame Open (July 16–23), the Newport Folk Festival (July 28–30), and Newport Jazz Festival (August 4–6).

Where to stay: Settle in at The Chanler at Cliff Walk, an elegant 1873 mansion overlooking the Atlantic Ocean with 20 European-style rooms. The new wine garden has vino, beer, and nibbles every Saturday and Sunday from 1–4 p.m.; Cara offers fine dining; and The Café serves casual fare. The property’s location at the start of the 4.2-mile Cliff Walk makes for memorable sunrise or sunset strolls. The hotel also offers courtesy Cadillac XT6s, turquoise Tokyobikes, and complimentary fitness passes to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. thechanler.com

For an offbeat, no-frills overnight, reserve a room in the lighthouse on the secluded 18-acre island, Rose Island Lighthouse and Fort Hamilton Trust.

Insider eats: Residents rave about Empire Tea & Coffee’s hot and iced brews, Midtown Oyster Bar’s uber-fresh seafood, and Sandcastles Ice Cream & Café’s ginormous sundaes (how about some vanilla ice cream cradling a slice of apple pie with caramel sauce and whipped cream?).

Stowe, Vermont

Stowe, Vermont | Photograph by Shutterstock

Snug in the heart of the Green Mountains, this picturesque ski town attracts summer hikers, bikers, art enthusiasts, outdoor adventure seekers, and foodies.

Where to stay: Settle in at the cushy, 68-room, pet-friendly Topnotch Resort, complete with a splendiferous spa, multiple recreational facilities (tennis and pickleball courts, a fitness center, horseback riding, multiple pools, and a Jacuzzi), a seasonal restaurant, and breathtaking mountain views. topnotchresort.com

Insider eats: Locals adore bountiful egg and pancake breakfasts at Butler’s Pantry, Idlethyme Brewing Company’s beers, and creative pub grub and the Vermont-centric fare of Michael’s on the Hill.

Whitefield, New Hampshire

Whitefield, New Hampshire | Photograph by Shutterstock

For this tiny town, it’s about the beauty of the White Mountains, complete with forested hikes, waterfalls, and stunning vistas from Presidential Range peaks like Mount Washington.

Where to stay: Kick back at the historic, pet-friendly Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa set on 1,700 acres with 145 rooms and suites. Families and couples love its 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, two pools, state-of-the-art spa, and 17-seat, large-screen movie theater. The resort’s gardens provide produce for the main restaurant and chef dinners held on weekends in the 20-seat wine cellar. Don’t miss the complimentary nightly s’mores! mountainviewgrand.com

Insider eats: Regulars favor Inkwell Coffee & Tea House’s hot drinks, pastries, and paninis; Little Diner’s hearty classics like homemade corned beef hash; and Schilling Beer Co.’s European-style brews and creative pizzas.

Kennebunkport, Maine

Kennebunkport, Maine | Photograph by Shutterstock

Come summer, this quaint coastal town offers fabulous beaching, boating, biking, hiking, shopping, and gallery hopping. This June (16–17) brings the maritime festival launch!

Where to stay: For a unique retreat, unpack at Sandy Pines Campground, where you’ll find a collection of ritzy tents, glamorous huts, cottages, trailers, and Conestoga wagons, complete with furniture, lighting, and AC. The property regularly hosts theme weekends, such as National S’mores Weekend, August 11–13. sandypinescamping.com

Insider eats: Area folks love the coffee and pastries at Mornings in Paris; Nunan’s Lobster Hut’s fresh-caught lobster dinners; Batson River Brewing & Distilling’s beers, spirits, and casual bites; and the garden-fresh tasting menus at Earth at Hidden Pond, a luxury resort with more than 30 posh cottages for overnights.

Litchfield, Connecticut

The area around Litchfield, Connecticut | Photograph by Shutterstock

This charming 18th-century town and surrounding area draw summer visitors to its lakes, woodlands, arts and craft scene, and standout farm-driven restaurants. The White Memorial Conservation Center has 40 miles of trails for hiking and biking, while nearby Hidden Valley Preserve offers 700 acres of scenic forest, meadows, and trails. Savor local produce, cheeses, wines, brews, and spirits from nearby makers.

Where to stay: Head to The Litchfield Inn for a stylish stay in a classic Colonial estate with 32 chic rooms (some pet-friendly). Enjoy warm chocolate chip cookies upon arrival, bikes to borrow, complimentary refreshments in the lounge, and a full breakfast with a pancake bar and omelet station. While the property doesn’t serve dinner, numerous locavore restaurants lie nearby. whitememorialcc.org

Insider eats: Locals adore Toast & Co.’s stellar lattes, Community Table’s hyper-seasonal fare, and Arethusa Farm, which uses its dairy to make homemade ice cream, cheese, and upscale menu offerings at its restaurant Arethusa Al Tavolo. Another favorite is Materia Ristorante, which serves refined pastas and Italian fare and has four guestrooms should you wish to spend the night.

North Shore Staycation

Blue in Newburyport Photograph by Rare Brick/courtesy of Lark

Sometimes, all it takes is a change of scene to feel refreshed. Here are three local spots to transport you.

Beauport Hotel Gloucester

Ensconce yourself in a posh oceanfront suite at Beauport Hotel Gloucester, a luxe property with a rooftop pool and bar, seafood-centric restaurant, complimentary bikes, and area shuttle service. beauporthotel.com

Blue, Plum Island

Fall asleep to the surf on Newburyport’s Plum Island at the beachy, pet-friendly Blue inn, complete with decked cottages and suites and breakfast delivered to your door in a basket. larkhotels.com

Salem Waterfront Hotel

Overlooking Pickering Wharf Marina, Salem Waterfront offers urban energy and laid-back comfort with nautical-themed rooms, a heated indoor pool, an indoor-outdoor patio restaurant, and complimentary shuttle service. salemwaterfronthotel.com