Fathers come in all shapes, sizes, and personalities– and not all of them want a necktie or a steak dinner for Father’s Day. Whether the father in your life is all about French toast and Bloody Marys or whether he’d rather spend time adventuring outdoors, the North shore has the events and destinations that make it easy to celebrate him this Father’s Day.

We’ve rounded up some ideas for making the day special for all kinds of dads:

The brunch lover

If the father in your life likes to relax over a delicious late morning meal, Gloucester’s Tonno may be your Father’s Day destination. The Italian seafood restaurant will be opening at 10 a.m. and serving a brunch menu including eggs Benedict, French toast, and lobster omelets, as well as the full dinner menu. Reservations can be made at tonnorestaurant.com.

Photograph courtesy of The Capital Grille

The steak connoisseur

For those dads who are eager to dig in to a tender steak, choices abound. The Blue Ox in Lynn will be serving up filet mignon and ribeye, both with optional add-on lobster tail, alongside its regular menu. Visit theblueoxlynn.com to make a reservation. In Burlington the Capital Grille will have a Prime bone-in ribeye with caramelized shallot jus and truffle butter on special, and Eddie V.’s Prime Seafood will be featuring an 11-ounce wagyu strip steak and special pours of single barrel select Blanton’s Bourbon. Reservations available at thecapitalgrille.com and eddiev.com.

Photograph by Kindra Clineff

The country gentleman

Fathers who love fresh air and farm fields might like a visit to Appleton Farms in Ipswich on Saturday, June 15. Stroll the grounds, visit the cows and goats, then dig into a feast of wood-fired pizza or (and?) BBQ from Fat Belly Food Truck. Beer from Notch Brewing and Rockport Brewing Co. will be available as well as treats from the Whoo(pie) Wagon. Reserve your spot at thetrustees.org/event/416715.

Two area farms – Smolak Farms in North Andover and Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury – will be holding strawberry festivals over Father’s Day weekend. Smolak’s event will include live music, face-painting, berry-picking, and (with a separate ticket), a “Donuts with Dad” activity including cider donuts and a craft project. More details at smolakfarms.com/events. Cider Hill will also feature berry-picking and live music, as well as hayrides, food trucks, and hard cider. Complete information at ciderhill.com/farmevents.

The golfer

Hit the links with dad at one of the abundant public golf courses around the North Shore. Some of our favorites include Ould Newbury Golf Club, nestled scenically against the Parker River in Newbury; Beverly Golf and Tennis, with its challenging course layout and sloping greens; and Boxford’s Far Corner Golf, where three nine-hole courses let you customize your perfect 18-hole round.

Or take the little ones on a mini-golf adventure to Paradise Family Golf in Middleton, Golf Country at Richardson’s in Middleton, or Garden Golf at Nunan’s Florist and Greenhouses in Georgetown. No matter which one you choose, be sure to celebrate with an ice cream afterwards.

Gardens at Castle Hill | Photograph by Krista Photography

The gardener

Whether your dad has a green thumb or just wishes he did, indulge his horticultural dreams with a tour of the gorgeously landscaped grounds at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate in Ipswich or the Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens in North Andover. At Castle Hill, a 90-minute walking tour on Saturday lets visitors enjoy magnificent historic gardens and breathtaking ocean views. Reserve tickets at thetrustees.org/event/416771. The expansive grounds at Stevens-Coolidge, which can be toured both Saturday and Sunday, feature European-styled gardens planted in the 1920s as well as more contemporary beds installed during the recent renovations of the property. Learn more at thetrustees.org/event/410071.

The outdoor adventurer

Fathers who relish the great outdoors will love to join in one of the kayak outings off of Crane Beach over Father’s Day weekend. On Saturday, paternal paddlers can choose between a voyage along the Castle Neck River, a kayak-and-hike combination trip to Choate Island, and a sunset paddle through the Crane Wildlife Refuge. On Sunday, another tour visits Choate Island. Visit thetrustees.org/place/crane-beach-on-the-crane-estate for details and registration.

Notch Brewing in Salem

The brewmaster

Toast the father in your life with a local microbrew. Pick a favorite local brewery and settle in for a visit, or plan a pub crawl to taste more of what the region’s many breweries have to offer. Granite Coast Brewing in Peabody will be pouring special Father’s Day tasting flights, the Brewer’s Table restaurant at Ipswich Ale will be serving up specials, and Coastal Mass. Brewing in Beverly will have fire-charred pizzas and duckfat fried frites to accompany their brews. Dad can score a free coozie at Notch Brewing in Salem or some acclaimed BBQ from the Rusty Can food truck at Silvaticus in Amesbury.