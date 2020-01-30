We’ve rounded up a few football hot spots where you can have a drink while you watch this weekend’s game, no matter your vibe. Even though our Patriots didn’t make it all the way this year, take advantage of a Sunday night filled with wings, friends, beer, and football.

North Shore

Scoreboard

Starting at 6 p.m., the Woburn sports bar, which calls itself the “headquarters for everything NFL,” offers endless wings for $15 per person. Renowned as one of Greater Boston’s top entertainment venues, the spot features a 50-seat bar, 50+ TVs, and an extensive cocktail selection.

15 Middlesex Canal Park, Woburn, 781.897.4000, scoreboardwoburn.com

Tony C’s

Get total immersion with a front row seat from every table at Tony C’s. Try one of their 40 brews on tap, or their signature #25 Burger, topped with Vermont cheddar, pork belly, a fried egg, and hoisin sauce. Did we mention they have a whopping 76 HD-TVs?

210 Andover Street, Peabody, 978.326.9500, tonycssportsbar.com

Longboards Restaurant & Bar

If you’re in Salem, don’t miss watching the game on Longboards’ seven TVs with surround sound speakers. Just as exciting (if not more) are their Bloody Marys accompanied with a pickle/jalapeño/caprese slider spear, or their famous lobster rolls.

72 Wharf Street, Salem, 978.745.6659, longboardsbar.com

Brick & Ash

Winner of Northshore’s “Best Guys Night Out 2019,” Brick & Ash serves up pub comfort food in a cozy and relaxed atmosphere. Between their loft-like dining room and snug downstairs tavern, they have something for everyone. And you can get one of the best game viewings around on their brand new 85” TV.

10 Center Street, Newburyport, 978.255.2642, brickandash.com

The Port Tavern

Located in a quaint neighborhood close to the seaside, The Port Tavern provides a more laid-back, cozy viewing experience, with smaller TVs and a fireplace. The Irish pub emphasizes great food, great beer, and great entertainment.

84 State Street, Newburport, 978.465.1006, theporttavern.com

Boston

Back Bay Social Club

Back Bay Social Club will offer beer pitchers, buckets of wings, and other game day specials starting at 5 p.m. on February 2. They’ll show the game in their DownBar lounge on a giant projector screen with surround sound. Reserve tables via OpenTable or by calling 617-247-3200.

867 Boylston Street, Boston, 617.247.3200, backbaysocialclub.com

Game On! Fenway

Starting at 5:30 p.m., Game On hosts a Super Bowl party featuring a wing eating contest and the chance to win two ski passes to Killington Resort in Vermont.

82 Lansdowne Street, Boston, 617.351.7001, gameonboston.com

Lansdowne Pub

Lansdowne Pub will host a Super Bowl party starting at 6:30 p.m. They’ll show the game on a giant HD screen as well as all of their TVs. Guests can indulge in bar foods like potato skins, wings, burgers, and buckets of beer.

9 Lansdowne Street, Boston, 617.247.1222, lansdownepubboston.com

Banners Kitchen + Tap

Watch the big game on Boston’s Biggest television screen, Banner’s 40-foot Dream Screen. The $50 ticket price to their Super Bowl party includes a table reservation and apps for the table, like nachos, wings, and pretzels. Wash those down with one of their 50+ draft beers. Contact Krysten at kmallett@patinagroup.com to book.

Hub On Causeway, 82 Causeway Street, Boston, 617.263.8200, patinagroup.com/banners