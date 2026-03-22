A house that has stood along Main Street for more than three centuries is beginning a new chapter as a boutique guest accommodation in Rowley’s Historic District.

Owner Briar Forsythe, founder of Bramble Hospitality, acquired the historic home in 2024 with a focus on preservation and adaptive reuse. Known for her work on North Shore properties including Willowdale Estate in Topsfield, Forsythe positioned the project as both an extension of the inn and an investment in Rowley’s architectural heritage.

The Cottage at Briar Barn Inn has officially opened inside the restored Perley-Lambert-Jewett House at 103 Main Street, a saltbox structure originally built in 1725. The project expands the nearby Briar Barn Inn, a 30-room property.

The home retains defining elements of early New England construction, including a central chimney, steep roofline, and symmetrical façade. Historically, the building served not only as a private residence but also as a 19th-century storefront under the name Lambert & Harris.

The renovation was carried out in collaboration with design firm AG&Co, with an emphasis on maintaining the structure’s historic character while introducing updated amenities for guests.

“We were able to blend our distinct creative visions while embracing the charm of the historic home,” says Melissa Thunberg, CEO of Bramble Hospitality. “Sourcing local art and antiques felt like a treasure hunt.”

Design elements throughout the home reflect that approach. Furnishings and décor were sourced from regional venues including the Barn at Todd Farm in Rowley and the Brimfield Antique Flea Market, along with contributions from local artisans. The result is an interior that prioritizes authenticity over replication.

The three-bedroom cottage accommodates up to six guests and includes a full kitchen, dining room, living room, and three bathrooms. The space is designed to support extended stays, including wedding weekends, family gatherings, and small group retreats.

Its proximity to Briar Barn Inn allows guests access to the property’s amenities, including Grove restaurant, The Spa at Briar Barn Inn, and four acres of landscaped grounds, while maintaining a degree of separation from the main inn.

Local business owner Barbara Breaker, who operates The Barn at Todd Farm, said the expansion contributes to both preservation efforts and the town’s visitor economy.

“With the restoration of 103 Main Street, Briar Barn Inn continues to make an important statement for both preservation and hospitality in Rowley,” Breaker said.

Forsythe has indicated plans to preserve additional historic features on the property, including a large barn structure, in accordance with Rowley Historic District guidelines.

Reservations for The Cottage are now open, with availability over the next six months.

Briar Barn Inn is located approximately 30 miles north of Boston and includes 30 guest rooms, a restaurant, spa, event spaces, and a seasonal outdoor pool.

briarbarninn.com