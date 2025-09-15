When days start getting shorter and the air feels crisp in the evening, it means apple picking, hayrides, and sweaters. It also means football season is finally here. Whether you are a dedicated Patriots fan, college fan, or both – having a fun spot to catch all the games is a high priority. These North Shore sports bars and taverns are top spots for watching all the games along with energizing crowds, tasty bites, and enough screens to catch every touchdown.

Kings I Photograph By Shutterstock

Kings, Lynnfield

Head to Marketstreet Lynnfield where there’s action all day. Kings at MarketStreet Lynnfield is the ultimate spot for watching live sports, combining a high-energy atmosphere with massive screens, top-notch sound, and a menu full of crowd-pleasing bites and drinks. Whether you’re catching the big game with friends or making a night of it with bowling and arcade games, Kings offers the perfect mix of entertainment and game-day excitement.

510 Market St., Lynnfield, 781-334-4400, playatkings.com/location/lynnfield

Photograph Courtesy of The Cut

The Cut, Gloucester

Catch every game at The Cut in downtown Gloucester, the only spot in town with NFL Sunday Ticket and enough TVs to show them all. Settle into Gloucester’s comfiest spinning barstools, enjoy award-winning food from Little Sister‘s The Cut menu, and sip from a standout drink menu. Plus, every visit enters you to win a VIP Super Bowl Party Experience for you and 10 friends, complete with couches, cocktail service, and prime views on the dance floor. For football fans, The Cut is the ultimate game-day destination.

177 Main St, Gloucester, 978-515-0000, thecutlive.com

Casey J’s Tavern, Rowley

Casey J’s Tavern in Rowley welcomes Chef Lemos Barreto to their kitchen bringing his skill in infusing a modern interpretation of East Asian flavors into his dishes. Be on the lookout for new menu items including – Iron Steam Bao with bulgogi beef, house-made blueberry BBQ sauce, daikon-cucumber salad, pickled onions and scallions, on a bao bun, and the Torched Salmon Tataki Bowl with sushi rice, torched salmon teriyaki, avocado, gari, nori tempura, cucumber & onion salad, sesame and scallions. This spot is a hidden gem for sports fans, offering a welcoming, no-frills atmosphere with plenty of TVs, cold drinks, and hearty pub fare. Known for its friendly crowd and attentive service, it’s the perfect spot to catch a game without the fuss—just great sports, great food, and a laid-back vibe that feels like home.

5 Railroad Ave., Rowley, 978-948-2626, caseyjs.com

Photograph courtesy of Casey J’s

Longboards, Salem

Owned by North Shore natives and brothers Justin and Matthew Mattera, Longboards is a laid-back spot with TVs lining the bar, over a dozen brews on tap, and activities like shuffleboard, darts, and arcade games. Their food lineup includes American favorites like wings, sandwiches, flatbreads, burgers, and a long lineup of lobster dishes, too. Want to bring your dog to watch the game? Longboards is the place with a special menu for your pup. Dogs get complimentary tap water and can choose from chicken over shredded lettuce or a bacon bits and cheese platter – have it served in a take home frisbee for an extra cost. There is also a “puppies” menu with assorted milk bones.

76 Wharf St., Salem, 978-745-6659, longboardsbar.com

Tony C’s, Peabody or Burlington

We can’t mention sports bars without mentioning Tony C’s, with North Shore locations in Peabody and Burlington. Named after Boston-born Red Sox legend Tony Conigliaro, the sports bar is all about beers and TVs — making them an ideal game night spot. Tony C’s boasts 40 beers in tap, 34 TVs at the Burlington location, and a whopping 76 TVs in Peabody. You’ll also find an extensive menu of American bar favorites with an Italian bent for when you work up an appetite.

17 Third Ave., Burlington, 781-238-8282; Northshore Mall, 210 Andover St., Peabody, 978-326-9500; tonycssportsbar.com

Scoreboard, Woburn

This hub for sports and live entertainment in Woburn has nearly endless TVs lining the bar so you won’t miss a second of the action. Combine that with a 110″ video wall, a menu of both bar snacks and entrees, and a 50-seat bar, and you have one of the best sports-watching venues north of Boston.

15 Middlesex Canal Park, Woburn, 781-897-4000, scoreboardwoburn.com

Village Tavern, Salem

Another Salem spot, Village Tavern is a classic game-watching spot for its cozy vibe, three bars, and double duty menu — they have both a gastropub menu and a steakhouse tavern menu. And in case you don’t want to sit still for the whole game, the Village Tavern also has a huge game room featuring six pool tables, two darts alleys, and an air hockey room.

168 Essex St., Salem, 978-744-2858, villagetavernsalem.com

The Autograph Tavern, Andover

Autograph Tavern in Andover stands out as one of the best sports bars in the area, offering a high-energy atmosphere with numerous TVs, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action. The welcoming vibe, paired with a fantastic selection of craft beers and delicious pub fare, makes it a perfect spot for both casual fans and die-hard sports lovers.

89 Main Street Courtyard, Andover, 978-925-6905, autograph taver n.com

Port Tavern in Newburyport I Photograph by Joe Ferraro

The Port Tavern, Newburyport

Located in a quaint neighborhood close to the seaside, The Port Tavern provides a more laid-back, cozy viewing experience, with smaller TVs and a fireplace. The Irish pub emphasizes traditional and modern Irish cuisine, a curated drink menu, and lively entertainment.

84 State St., Newburyport, 978-465-1006, theporttavern.com

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill, Salem

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in Salem is a game-day paradise, boasting over 40 HD TVs, including outdoor screens on a heated, year-round patio, so you never miss a play. With an energized crowd, a fantastic selection of food and drinks, and a true sports-lover’s atmosphere, it’s the go-to spot for catching live events in style.

105 Canal Street, Salem, 978-745-5870, sidelinessportsbar.com

Banners Kitchen + Tap, Boston

Banners Kitchen + Tap in Boston takes game day to the next level with its massive 39-foot screen, stadium-quality sound, and an electric atmosphere right in the heart of the city. With an elevated menu, an extensive beer selection, and plenty of seating, it’s the ultimate spot for sports fans who want an immersive, high-energy experience while watching live events.

Hub On Causeway, 82 Causeway Street, Boston, 617-263-8200, patinagroup.com/banners

Back Bay Social Club, Boston

Back Bay Social Club offers a stylish yet laid-back setting for catching live sports in the heart of Boston. With multiple screens, a lively crowd, and a menu featuring elevated pub fare and craft cocktails, it’s the perfect blend of sports bar energy and neighborhood charm. Whether you’re grabbing a seat at the bar or settling in for a full game-day feast, it’s a top spot to cheer on your favorite team.

867 Boylston Street, Boston, 617-247-3200, backbaysocialclub.com

Tavern In The Square, Salem, New Hampshire

Tavern in the Square at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH, is a popular destination for sports fans. With multiple large screens, a vibrant atmosphere, and a fantastic menu of classic bar food and drinks, it’s the perfect spot to catch a game. Whether you’re grabbing a drink with friends or enjoying a meal, the spacious setting and lively crowd make it an ideal location for game day excitement. Plus, its modern design and outdoor seating add to the overall experience, making it a top choice in the area. Tavern in the Square also offers a long list of locations including Woburn and Burlington.

16 Via Toscana, Salem, NH, 603-685-3135, taverninthesquare.com