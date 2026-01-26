Winter in New England often ushers in a quieter rhythm, encouraging a renewed focus on well-being. This January and February, four standout spas offer an elevated invitation to slow down and reset. From a glamorous getaway in Boston’s Back Bay to ritual-driven Asian healing traditions, rustic countryside coziness, and waterfront opulence, these destinations present some of the most compelling wellness experiences in the region.

A NEW ERA OF LUXURY WELLNESS

Boston’s Back Bay welcomed one of its most anticipated openings with the debut of The Guerlain Spa at Raffles Boston in December 2023. The partnership between Raffles and the iconic house of Guerlain brings Parisian refinement and modern luxury to the city’s wellness scene. The spa is designed as a serene urban retreat, with its private treatment rooms, hydrotherapy suites, and thermal experiences arranged to create an uninterrupted flow of quiet and comfort.

One of the signature offerings, the Boston Energy treatment, was developed exclusively for Raffles Boston. It incorporates Guerlain’s rich balms and oils along with warming stones that target winter tension and revive fatigued muscles. Guests can extend their glow with some of Guerlain’s most celebrated skincare and fragrance collections, including Orchidée Impériale and Abeille Royale. Under the leadership of spa director Louise Amerine, whose global spa background includes The Peninsula’s flagship properties in Hong Kong and Chicago, the spa brings a sophisticated level of hospitality that harmonizes beautifully with Raffles’ signature style.

raffles.com/boston/wellness/spa

The Guerlain Spa at Raffles Boston has a lap pool | Photograph by Carley Rudd

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental | Photograph Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental | Photograph Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

RITUAL, INNOVATION, AND THE SPIRIT OF STILLNESS

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Boston remains one of the city’s most respected havens of wellness, blending centuries old Asian healing philosophies with modern therapeutic techniques. The spa menu features deeply restorative massages, customized aromatherapy treatments, and an impressive array of Natura Bissé facials, including the winter-perfect Diamond Luminous Facial, which illuminates and revitalizes skin dulled by cold, dry air. Its calming relaxation spaces and sensory-driven design offer a gentle, mindful transition from the bustle of Back Bay into an atmosphere of peace.

This past December, Mandarin Oriental brought back Silent Night, a global moment of intentional stillness grounded in breathwork, aromatherapy, soft lighting, and the subtle scent of Bloom oil, inviting guests to experience a profound collective pause.

Silent Night acts as the launch point for two new evergreen treatments that will remain available throughout the year. Sleepfulness, the first of these, is designed to support deeper and more consistent sleep through slow, restorative movements and breath-focused sequences that calm the nervous system. A second treatment focuses on grounding and sensory recalibration, offering an experience centered on emotional equilibrium and inner clarity. Mandarin Oriental continues to expand its Tech-Life Integration philosophy through these rituals, encouraging guests to rediscover healthier boundaries with technology and embrace practices that support rest and restoration. Many properties complement Silent Night with tai chi, sound experiences, guided stretching, or silent walks that help guests ease into stillness.

mandarinoriental.com/en/boston/back-bay/spa

The Spa at Encore | Photograph by Barbara Kraft

A RETREAT OF COZY TRANQUILITY

For those seeking a peaceful escape right on the North Shore, the Briar Barn Inn in Rowley provides a charming countryside retreat. Its boutique spa blends rustic elegance with contemporary therapy, creating a soothing environment that feels particularly fitting for winter. Many of its seasonal treatments incorporate warm oils, heated stones, and botanical skincare, addressing the dryness and tension that often accompany the colder months. The quiet intimacy of the space encourages guests to slow their pace, while the inn’s inviting common areas and its acclaimed restaurant, Grove, offer comforting extensions of the wellness experience. For romantic weekends, solo restorative escapes, or a gentle reset, Briar Barn Inn delivers a haven of simplicity and warmth.

briarbarninn.com/spa

The Spa at the Briar Barn Inn is an intimate space in Rowley | Photograph by Kim Crawford

WATERFRONT OPULENCE AND INDULGENCE

The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor offers a dramatically different kind of sanctuary, one that embraces opulence, architectural grandeur, and a heightened sense of escape. From the moment guests enter the marble-clad lobby, they are surrounded by plush textures, sculptural lighting, and an atmosphere of refined calm. The spa’s expansive layout includes luxurious treatment suites, relaxation lounges, and eucalyptus steam rooms that encourage long, leisurely unwinding.

Encore’s treatment philosophy balances therapeutic intention with sensory indulgence. Signature massages use warm, aromatic oils and customized pressure to release deep-seated tension, while advanced facials and body rituals incorporate innovative skincare techniques and layered applications of heat and scent. Winter specific treatments often emphasize hydration, rejuvenation, and stress release, making the spa an ideal destination during the colder months. The property’s impeccable service and thoughtful amenities enhance the experience, transforming a single treatment into a complete retreat that pairs beautifully with dining, entertainment, or an overnight stay.

encorebostonharbor.com/amenities/the-spa