Architect Mat Cummings started his career 35 years ago with a drafting table and a dream—he was new on the scene but, entrepreneurially, very growth-minded. After graduating from college, he founded Cummings Architects in 1999 and soon made a name for himself in custom residential design, tackling renovations, new builds, and historic preservation projects across Cape Ann.

He decided to base his company in Ipswich, specifically, because of his family’s history: “My father’s family is from here. My sister lives in my great-grandparents’ historic home, and I live a few blocks from her. I felt a calling to move here to be part of the community,” he explains, adding that helping to save historic buildings (Ipswich has a high concentration of early American construction) was another big factor. As his team and portfolio expanded, Cummings began searching for the perfect commercial home base. His realtor delivered with a two-story historic building on South Main Street along the banks of the Ipswich River. The river serves as a soothing and scenic backdrop for the collaborative creativity happening within.

Partners Mat Cummings and Mindy Haber-Corsini have helped transform Cummings Architecture + Interiors into a full-service design firm, combining architecture and interiors under one roof.

Four years ago, this creative potential increased when Cummings expanded his firm’s offerings to include full-service interior design, rebranding to Cummings Architecture + Interiors. The goal was simple: to offer clients a more streamlined process and enhanced end result. Says the founder: “I realized that, if we really wanted to grow, we needed to become a full-service interior design firm, allowing us to provide a more comprehensive experience and design. And we convinced Mindy to come onboard.” Mindy Haber-Corsini, a Metro West transplant with a degree in interior architecture from Newbury College, quickly rose to partner level in 2023. With 20 years of experience, she is instrumental in giving clients a cohesive, highly detailed aesthetic in a wide range of styles.

To Haber-Corsini, combining architecture and interior design under one roof is mutually beneficial, a natural symbiotic relationship. “Having a partner like Mat who brings a different perspective allows some balance and a better understanding of our clients,” she explains. With all this exciting growth, there was still something missing: a dedicated studio for the interiors team. Luckily, there was an opportunity to grow into the building’s second floor. In 2025, the firm partnered with Blacklough Construction, and a full renovation commenced. “People come to us for our creativity and artistry. We wanted clients to visit and feel like it’s not just an office but that we put design intent into every space,” says Haber-Corsini of the transformation, which, she adds, was very collaborative versus a top-down process.

Small offices were removed in favor of a more open, light-filled floor plan conducive to communication. The cast-iron and glass-enclosed spiral stair and custom entry desk were executed by four of Cummings’s preferred partners: Premier Builders, Artistic Tile & Design Inc., Charlie Silva of Silva Brothers, and Cassidy Brothers. A gallery wall of project photographs showcases project potential. Hundreds of samples (fabric, stone, tile, cabinetry, and more) are neatly organized in custom cabinets and shelving. A neutral palette— what Haber-Corsini calls “a subtle canvas”—allows the samples and vision boards to inspire without visual conflicts. Encouraging clients to meet, see, and touch their choices in person is key, notes Haber-Corsini. “Seeing how they react, either positively or negatively, is a big part of the process of getting to know them and their unique style and needs,” she explains.

Now, the completed workspace serves as a central hub for employees, clients, and builders to meet, create, and explore materials and designs in real time. The success of a big business move is never guaranteed; however, this gamble is paying off for Cummings Architecture + Interiors. The firm continues to shape the architectural fabric of not just the North Shore but beyond, with projects stretching from Maine to Connecticut, plus a growing collection of awards. For Cummings, seeing that drafting table and a dream turn into a thriving 12-person firm is a full-circle moment. Says the architect: “Honestly, my goal was never recognition or money. I simply wanted to do my best for people and the community through architecture. And I feel as though I am just getting started.”

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