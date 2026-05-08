When I tucked myself into the window-filled alcove of Newburyport’s The Proper Shoppe for a fancy tea service, I felt as though I were being entertained by a friend. After sharing tea with owner Michelle Yack and her two employees, Shari Davey and Kayla Harding, I realized the shop was a recreation of Yack’s home—warm, inviting, and thoughtfully curated. Yack, who lives in a Federal-style house in Newburyport with her husband, four-year-old son, and her beagle, Betty, opened the shop this past February.
Yack refers to her new venture as a tea atelier—a combination bakery, retail store, and high tea salon. She brings an extensiv