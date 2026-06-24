The best coastal homes know when to step back. This new addition to the scenic shores of Wingaersheek Beach and the Annisquam River is a timeless, design-forward retreat. The clients—an active family—wanted the home to be all about gathering and hosting friends. Interior designer Corinne Acampora, principal of Acampora Interiors, was tasked with customizing the interiors. She needed to devise a cohesive look for the expansive 6,000-square-foot house, designed by Taormina Architects and built by Kaplan Construction.

Natural oak, crisp white cabinetry, and a soaring ceiling create a bright, welcoming kitchen where ocean views remain the star of the show.

For the architecture, which is rooted in Shingle Style, Joe Taormina developed an upside-down arrangement. The first-floor houses bedrooms for grown children and guests while the second story contains the main living spaces. And the best views of all are on the third level, home to the primary suite. The interior architecture is transitional—simple and beachy. “It’s not overly complicated with heavy woodwork and paneling,” says the architect. “They were the most amazing clients to work with,” recalls Acampora. “They own a construction company, so they know what they like and what they don’t. They really trusted us with the process, which was wonderful and made for a successful end result.” That trust helped shape a home tailored to the way the family lives.

White oak beams help define the volume of the great room, adding warmth and scale to the airy, light-filled interior.

Set directly on the beach, this retreat was designed around spectacular ocean views, but the goal was never to compete with the scenery. Instead, the design team focused on creating a warm, welcoming home where family gatherings, weekends with friends, and everyday moments could unfold against a backdrop of sea and sky. While the architecture establishes a strong connection to the landscape, the interiors reinforce it through a restrained material palette inspired by the coast itself. “When we’re designing coastal homes with these views, we don’t want to take away from them,” explains Acampora. “We want there to be harmony between the interiors and the colors and textures happening right outside the windows.”

Positioned to capture views of Wingaersheek Beach and the Annisquam River, the sitting area offers a serene place to gather while maintaining a strong connection to the landscape beyond.

The resulting palette leans soft and neutral, drawing warmth from natural materials rather than bold color. Layers of texture—from natural fibers to wood finishes and woven elements—create depth and interest while maintaining a sense of calm. At the heart of the residence is a gracious kitchen designed with entertaining in mind. A large island anchors the space, complete with an oversized galley sink and ample room for gathering. Beyond its beauty, the kitchen reflects the homeowners’ appreciation for organization and functionality. “The family is incredibly organized,” notes the designer. “Everything was thoughtfully designed.”

A restrained overlooking the water. palette of layered neutrals allows the ever-changing coastal scenery outside to take center stage. Natural materials, coastal artwork, and understated furnishings establish a relaxed sophistication.

The kitchen flows seamlessly into the family room, allowing guests to move comfortably throughout the open-concept space. Despite its openness, the home offers a variety of distinct destinations. Tucked beyond the family room is a sunroom with fireplace and some of the home’s most captivating views. “It’s the most beautiful room,” says the designer. “It has this natural, calm feeling.” Because the public spaces feature soaring ceilings and expansive walls, the design team worked carefully to balance scale and intimacy. A series of white oak beams introduces architectural character while visually lowering the ceiling plane. Strategic black accents act as visual punctuation marks within the otherwise neutral palette.

Custom built-ins, durable finishes, and thoughtful storage solutions help keep beach-day essentials organized.

Contemporary Windsor-style dining chairs, dark hardware, and carefully selected details provide contrast and help guide the eye through the space. The furnishings continue the theme of relaxed sophistication. A generous sectional anchors the family room, complemented by swivel chairs positioned to take advantage of both conversation and ocean views. Square ottomans offer flexible seating when entertaining large groups and can easily be moved throughout the room as needed. Art also plays an important role in the home’s identity. Working closely with art advisor Hadley Powell of Powell Fine Art Advisory, the homeowners curated a collection that reflects their personal tastes while complementing the home’s architecture and interiors.

Clean lines and an uncluttered palette create a calm arrival experience while reinforcing the home’s relaxed coastal aesthetic. Vaulted woodpaneled ceilings, soft textiles, and a soothing color palette transform the primary suite into a peaceful retreat overlooking the water.

In the primary suite, a paneled cathedral ceiling and wood detailing bring warmth and intimacy to the private retreat. The adjoining bathroom features a freestanding soaking tub positioned to capture natural light, transforming everyday routines into moments of quiet respite. Ultimately, this home was guided by a shared vision. “They wanted it to feel comfortable, warm, and inviting,” says the designer. The result is a beach house that embraces both beauty and practicality—a home where thoughtful design enhances daily life.

Lead designer Shannon Frappied of acamporainteriors.com

Taormina Architects

kitchen design by ki3design.com

kaplanconstructs.com

powellfineartadvisory.com