When design-build firm Refined Renovations was tapped to do a first-floor renovation of a c. 1906 Victorian farmhouse in Winchester, senior designer Ashley Sousa and principal Jim Buhrer thought it might be a fairly simple job focused on adding a garage.

But discussion with the homeowners revealed that their needs would be better served by a larger renovation. Soon, the stately 2,900-square-foot home was down to the studs for a whole-house makeover.

With a larger-than-expected project ahead of them, Sousa and Buhrer got to work figuring out how to update the home while staying true to its Victorian character. They were responsible for design, build, and furnishings, which allowed them to create and execute a cohesive vision from the start.

Sidelights preface the formal dining room.

“This is the kind of project that allows our firm to truly shine,” says Buhrer. “We had the opportunity to conceptualize and reimagine the home, which is really exciting.”

At the start, the homeowners were looking for a secondary entrance to the home with mudroom, but soon realized they would benefit from many more changes.

With their clients’ enthusiastic blessing, the design team made plans to update the kitchen, create a proper dining room, and combine the first floor’s den and living room into a cohesive space for family life and entertaining. Sousa and Buhrer presented them with an option to take it further by creating a primary suite on the second floor and an in-law suite and office on the third floor.

The design team’s color palette of green, blue, and yellow stems from the living room’s botanic artwork and fireplace mosaic.

“We focused on how this family inhabits their home,” says Sousa, adding that the team paid attention to useful details for the family of three, such as a drop zone, dog equipment area, and charging drawer in the mudroom. “Considering how the client will live is important and fun,” she adds.

The interior design is full of unique decisions. The foyer features bold botanical wallpaper in neutral colors, the living room fireplace boasts a geometric stone mosaic, and the dining room has sidelights on either side of the entryway. The pantry is painted a deep olive green, and the powder room features hand-blocked wallpaper with a custom layout.

“We injected detail into every space,” says Sousa. “The colors and finishes make it special.”

In the kitchen, a large island feels like a piece of furniture with an elevated look. Its custom unlacquered brass legs match other hardware in the room, including the pendant lamps. The backsplash showcases imported English handmade tile, coincidentally called “Winchester.”

An apron-front sink adds to the kitchen’s farmhouse feel. Sage green cabinetry and millwork define the pantry.

“The décor reads traditional but feels elevated and homemade,” says Buhrer. “The tiles and wallpaper seem like they might have been made by a craftsman a hundred years ago. Everywhere you look, it seems like something was built by someone who truly cared.”

The designers pulled ideas for the color palette from the fireplace mosaic and a piece of botanical art chosen by the homeowners. “We knew we wanted to integrate some of those colors to really let the artwork shine,” says Sousa.

A point of focus is the living room’s striped sofa, which adds pattern and visual interest. “Finding someone interested in a striped sofa is quite rare,” notes Sousa, adding that they kept the walls white and introduced color and pattern through fabrics and soft goods. Upstairs, a striped fabric on the primary suite’s bedframe and a blue-and-brown plaid wallpaper in the laundry room are yet more examples.

The overall effect is one of welcoming sophistication that is well matched to the home’s Victorian style. “The vibe you get when you walk through the home is one of comfort, and everything is so well-coordinated,” says Buhrer. “It doesn’t feel stuffy, but there are many different details that all come together beautifully.”

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Bathing is an event in this soaking tub destination, complete with checkerboard floor and heated towel rack. Beadboard wainscoting adds a period feel to the powder room.