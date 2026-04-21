He spent many happy days on Gloucester’s Wingaersheek Beach during the ’60s and ’70s. Back then, the cottage hummed with family enjoying the spoils of summer. In the mid-1970s, his father sold the cottage, and life moved on. But when the property came up for sale again in 2019, area friends reached out with the news. Once alerted, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to reclaim the cherished property—not just for himself but for his entire extended family.

At the heart of the downstairs is a warm, welcoming kitchen. Its cabinets, custom crafted by Treehouse carpenters.

“It was in the family for 40 years and out of the family for 40 years,” says the wife of the full-circle moment. Living in Maryland with their two sons at the time, the couple considered using the acquisition for summer only. However, spurred by the stresses of the pandemic, they decided that living by the beach year-round sounded ideal.

The living room has built-in shelves for family photos and collections.

Since the cottage wasn’t suitable for use as a permanent home, the owners decided to build anew. To realize their vision, they turned to Rockport–based Treehouse Design, Inc. With owners, Ryan MacArthur principal of design and Patrick Herlihy principal of construction, at the lead, the full-service firm handled the architecture, construction, interior design, furnishings and cabinetry seamlessly under one roof. “Treehouse is an architecture firm first with construction capabilities, not the other way around, which is exactly what we were looking for,” notes the husband.

Landscape designer Hilarie Holdsworth used native species like sedum, bayberry, and beach plum that are droughtand salt-tolerant. Reclaimed granite curbs, surrounded by creeping ground covers, preface the front entry. The house hovers respectfully over the ecologically sensitive site without impeding the dune’s shifting sands.

“Ryan really responded to our story and how this is a special place for us,” adds the wife. From the outset, the goal was to build a house that fit the site, the neighborhood, and the regional vernacular, one that looked like it had existed for decades. “We wanted it to feel understated but still be beautiful and comfortable,” notes the husband. To navigate complex regulations like FEMA flood zones and Conservation Commission requirements—and the clients’ own desire to tread lightly—the house rests on 32 steel piles driven 25 feet into the ground. The house hovers respectfully over the ecologically sensitive site without impeding the dune’s shifting sands. Other sustainable measures include solar panels, high performance foam insulation, and adaptable dual-fuel heat pumps. “Our building performance goal was to build a home that is both beautiful and resilient now and into the future” notes MacArthur.

Together, the Treehouse Design Team developed an efficient envelope with main living spaces stretching horizontally along the beach. The first floor, tucked into the dunes, feels private while the second floor is more open and connected to the coastline views. A deck off the upstairs lounge is the perfect sunsetwatching spot. At the heart of the downstairs is a warm, welcoming kitchen. Its cabinets, custom crafted by Treehouse carpenters, combine rift quartersawn white oak and plain white oak. “The island is so large that we couldn’t find one single material to cover it,” notes MacArthur, “so we split it up between polished quartzite and brushed stainless steel.”

Essex-based Bubble Factory also designed a cascading pendant in the stairwell.

“I’m a big cook and love having family help. I wanted a lot of stations where people could work, snack, and chat,” explains the wife. The interior design brought in soft greens, blues, and taupes from the outside. Two standout light fixtures from Essex-based Bubble Factory—a blue wave chandelier over the 12-foot Thos. Moser dining table and a cascading pendant in the stairwell—add artistic flair. Shiplap on the walls and oak beams on the ceiling generate character without feeling overly formal.

A collection of antique photos hang on the horizontal board walls.

Outside, landscape designer Hilarie Holdsworth and her eponymous Gloucester-based firm delivered low-maintenance, naturalistic gardens. “We chose our plant material carefully,” says Holdsworth. “We used native species like sedum, bayberry, and beach plum that are drought- and salt-tolerant.” Reclaimed granite curbs, surrounded by creeping ground covers, preface the front entry. In the back of the house is a grilling area where, at her clients’ request, Holdsworth alternated granite with rows of brick salvaged from the original fireplace. “We had the bricks inscribed with family names. It’s one of the first things you see when you come off the beach,” notes the husband.

Sliding doors open to the porch and the views of the ocean, providing a seamless and generous connection to the outdoors.

The completed four-bedroom home has renewed the family’s legacy in Gloucester. Every summer, they host a cousin’s party. Beach days and walks are the norm. A breezeway between the main home and garage is a sunny waiting spot for the outdoor shower. From their new bedroom, the Annisquam Harbor Lighthouse blinks regularly every six seconds, just like when the husband was a kid. Some things change—like the shifting dune below—and some things remain the same.

treehousedesigninc.com

hilarieholdsworthdesign.com