A celebration of summer was the goal. It was up to Catalano Architects to make it happen. The award-winning residential architecture firm had designed the main home in Massuchusetts over a decade ago. Clad in stone and slate, it is traditional in look and feel. “It’s very imposing in a way that feels timeless,” says firm principal Garrett Avery. When the clients requested a new outdoor living destination, the goal was simple: They wanted a space where their grown kids and friends could relax, cool off, watch sports, and hang out.

Catalano Architects assessed the property’s potential once again. In collaboration with landscape architect Gregory Lombardi, they decided the best place for a poolscape was tucked above the main house on a tree-lined hillside. The design team drew up a linear oasis beginning with a pavilion overlooking the spa and pool. Sightlines continue past a cedar gate into an orchard beyond. The owners wanted a natural, pastoral feel, and in response, Lombardi minimized the pool decking in favor of lawn.

Nestled into a wooded hillside, the pavilion serves as the centerpiece of a thoughtfully designed outdoor retreat created for relaxation, entertaining, and summer living. Custom cedar gates and carefully framed sightlines create a sense of discovery as visitors move through the property’s outdoor rooms.

Since the terrace is sited intentionally just beyond the property’s entry courtyard, the structure didn’t need to check a predetermined box. “You would never know it was there. The whole idea was for it to be very discreet and not visually disturb the landscape,” describes Avery. “You gain access to the terrace via a covered stair leading up to the orchard. It’s like going to another world,” continues the architect. The pavilion presents from the side—a purposeful move to reduce its scale. An entry bracket of cedar echoes the cedar expressed in the nearby garage and custom gates dotting the landscape.

Minimal decking and expansive lawn areas reinforce the property’s natural, pastoral character.

For the pavilion’s architecture, the Catalano team decided on a modern approach. “Our clients wanted a counterpoint to tradition, something low-key, casual, and fun,” notes Avery. The resulting structure is what the architect calls a “modern interpretation of a cottage”—rendered in boardand-batten siding with a standing-seam red copper roof. A Big Ass fan (that’s a brand, not a description) punctuates the high cathedral ceiling of the main volume; transom windows above bring in plenty of natural light.

A compact pavilion overlooking the spa and pool offers a contemporary counterpoint to the traditional architecture of the main residence. Stone walls and sculptural architectural details lend structure and permanence to the richly planted garden setting.

A 12-foot-high glass door system with four panels delivers maximum transparency to the landscape beyond. If fully closed, one panel acts as a door; however, the goal was for them to remain open (the clients nixed having screens in the way). “They wanted the space to feel like an extension of the pool—that connectivity was very important to them,” says the architect. Inside, the 526-square-foot retreat is casual but polished, with interior design by Liz Caan & Co. Oversized tongue-and-groove boards applied in varying widths and expressed beams on the ceiling contribute to the cottage feel. “We made everything feel light and airy. We created texture without it being overbearing,” says Avery of the interior architecture.

Quarter-sawn white oak cabinetry, open shelving, and streamlined finishes create a functional entertaining hub. Large glass doors blur the line between indoors and out.

Its programming caters to any pool party need, starting with a comfortable but chic sitting area oriented on both the pool and TV. The kitchenette, outfitted with quarter-sawn white oak custom cabinetry, floating shelves, and appliances, easily accommodates drinks and snacks. A double-hung window at the countertop’s end opens for easy poolside service. Built into a wall off the entry is a custom vanity for towel storage and quick washups that don’t require use of the full bathroom with shower. A changing area and laundry room round out the amenities. Now, when the big game comes on, watching it is a fully immersive indoor-outdoor activity. Summarizes Avery: “We gave them exactly what they wanted: a very flexible, open, interactive space.”

catalanoarchitects.com

lombardidesign.com

lizcaan.com