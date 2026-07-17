Landscape designer Hilarie Holdsworth’s client enjoys sweeping views of Gloucester’s rocky East Gloucester coastline from her 2001 shingle-style contemporary home. But in 2022, the backyard was in need of a transformation. “She had this steeply sloped spot—you couldn’t even see it,” recalls Holdsworth. “It was so over – grown with invasive honeysuckle, catbrier, and Norway maples that it was basically an impenetrable spot.” The challenge was to create a new pool and surrounding gardens that would serve the client as both a gathering space for her children and young grandchildren and an entertaining destination for cocktail parties.

During the roughly eight-month project, completed in July 2023, Holdsworth transformed the previously unusable space into a series of terraces that flow naturally into the timeless New England coastal landscape. Located just two blocks from the water, the property lent itself to a design rooted in its surroundings. The natural solution was constructing retaining walls and terraces nestled into the hillside while utilizing views of the adjacent tree canopy to help define the garden room. A four-foot retaining wall constructed from multi-hued Cape Ann granite sourced from local quarries anchors the space. “We incorporated some larger fieldstones at the ends of the wall for a more organic feel, which was something the client was interested in,” says Holdsworth. A bluestone-paver patio connects the retaining wall to the traditional gunite pool constructed by Environmental Pools. The pool features a sun shelf—a large, flat, shallow platform built directly into the pool that provides a space for the client’s young grandchildren to play and accommodates in-pool furniture.

A weathered planter serves as a focal point among a palette of soft pinks, lavenders, and chartreuse foliage.

The pool area is enclosed by a custom fence built by Essex Fence Company using Cape Ann granite posts, cedar, and galvanized wire that preserves views of the surrounding landscape. Several seating areas throughout the garden room provide inviting places for guests to gather. One vignette features matching lounge chairs and a sofa with crisp white cushions, colorful throw pillows, and an organically shaped stone cocktail table. A large antique lead planter filled with a hydrangea tree completes the scene. “We selected plants that would look their best during the summer months, when she’s using the pool,” says Holdsworth. “I like to create a restful atmosphere around a pool. Too many contrasting colors can feel chaotic when the goal is relaxation.”

A formerly overgrown hillside was transformed into a series of inviting outdoor rooms.

The color palette contains mostly blue, pink, lavender, and mauve, accented by chartreuse foliage. “She loves hydrangeas. She didn’t have a ton of them elsewhere on the property. And I just feel like it’s the quintessential poolside summer plant. It’s really rocking when they’re out there in the pool complex,” says Holdsworth. Three varieties of hydrangea—climbing hydrangea, Endless Summer, and Little Lamb—were incorporated throughout the garden. “We planted late-season plants, like the sedum Autumn Joy, which is a great hot-summer plant that has a nice warm pink tone that turns rust. I love that plant. It plays up the hydrangeas really nicely,” says Holdsworth.

Beyond the pool garden room, additional trees were planted, including Canaan fir, arborvitae, viburnum, dogwood, and birch. Green Giant arborvitae were selected because they are resistant to deer browsing and provide a soft texture within the landscape. Holdsworth also considered the property’s coastal location when selecting plant material. “It’s close enough to the ocean that you have to think about wind exposure and some level of salt spray,” she explains. With the transformation complete, the Gloucester property has become a private retreat for the homeowner, her family, and the many friends who gather there throughout the summer.

Hilarie Holdsworth Design

Carter Roberts Construction

Benco Landscaping

Environmental Pools

Cottage Gardening