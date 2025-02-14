Vacation homes are meant to bring families together, and in the case of a newly constructed ski house on Loon Mountain, New Hampshire, that togetherness spans several generations. The owners, a Massachusetts couple with two young daughters, spent their childhoods skiing on the mountain’s slopes, so they wanted to carry on the tradition.

“We built the house not only because we love skiing, but also because we feel it is important to do a sport with the whole family that allows us to spend time outside together,” says the wife, adding that there’s a trail at the end of the drive and a chairlift on the road that transports them to the ski lodge.

But tradition, for them, doesn’t mean traditional style.

“We wanted a ski home that was cozy yet sophisticated,” the wife says. “And, most of all, we wanted it to be fun for the kids.”

To make their vision a reality, they turned to interior designers Sarah Waldo and Peyton Lambton, co-owners of Cape Cod–based Washashore Home.

“We envisioned a home that would offer the comfort and intimacy of a ‘home away from home’ but with a distinctive mountain spirit,” says Waldo. “Since this is a four-season retreat, it was essential to capture the warmth of each season. We deliberately avoided the heavy, winter-only aesthetic; instead, we focused on creating a space with an openness and lightness—something that could breathe and evolve with the changing seasons.”

To that end, Waldo and Lambton eschewed the stereotypical ski-in, ski-out horns and antlers log-cabin look. Instead, they wrapped the rooms in neutrals and layered in richness with a variety of warm textures ranging from leather and hides to flannels and sherpa.

“We wanted to honor the beauty of the surrounding landscape, letting the views outside become an integral part of the home’s experience, no matter the season,” Waldo says.

The window treatments, minimalist roller shades, create panoramic scenes that are akin to living murals, and the central staircase, wooden with ski-pole-slender iron balusters and illuminated by a spidery brass chandelier, bolsters the views.

The winter fairytale that Waldo orchestrated in the four-bedroom house is most apparent in the great room, where the subtle sophistication starts with the floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace that anchors the adjoining spaces.

This soaring totem leads the eye to the ceiling beams, which say ski lodge, and to the chandelier, a celestial globe that looks as though it’s tipped with icicle fingers.

“That light is one of my favorite pieces in the house,” the wife says. “Everyone who comes in comments on it—it’s such a conversation starter, and it truly sets the tone for the entire space.”

The circular coffee table, a slab of polished ash that looks like a refined tree trunk, becomes a hub for the furnishings, which are upholstered in performance fabrics.

“We wanted the house to feel approachable, not overly formal,” Waldo says. “It was important that the design be both refined and relaxed, where nothing feels too precious or fussy.”

The open layout brings the kitchen, which has traditional wooden cabinets and a porcelain backsplash that looks like stone, and the dining room into the action.

“The family really values togetherness, and the kitchen island has become a natural gathering place,” Waldo says. “It’s a place where the family cooks, eats, and even kicks back together. During football games, it’s the spot where everyone huddles—there’s always a sense of energy and connection, whether they’re preparing meals or just enjoying each other’s company.”

The first-floor powder room, which has a grey concrete sink that mimics stone, hints at the outdoors beyond: Its grey and white wallpaper depicts tree trunks that bring new-fallen snow to mind.

As the family requested, Waldo and Lambton added whimsical features that delight children and adults alike. The bottom floor of the ski house is devoted to the daughters’ pursuits. Their lounge, where foosball is at play, has a sectional couch and leather beanbag chairs. The accessories include lamps whose bases are made of birch bark.

Their bedroom is outfitted with bunkbeds, ideal for the sleepovers they so adore. It’s papered in a gender-neutral, age-agnostic black-and-white check pattern. Their bath, which is styled as an old-fashioned washroom with a large trough-like sink, is wrapped in wallpaper covered with pint-size skiers. The theme is repeated in the rustic signs hanging on the wall that bear the names of Loon Mountain trails.

“The kids absolutely love it,” Waldo says. “The playful elements—like the birch-bark lamps and the ski-themed wallpaper—bring a sense of fun and adventure to their spaces and bring the whole house to life.”

The ski house is so inviting that the family is spending more and more time there. The girls, who often bring friends for the weekend, are taking skiing classes, and relatives are gathering at the mountain for special occasions, milestone celebrations, and holidays.

“When we arrive, there’s a sigh of relief,” the wife says. “It’s more magnificent than we could have imagined. It’s our happy place. We’ve made so many memories in the house.”

washashorehome.com