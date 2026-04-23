Coming soon to the North Shore real estate market is a viral TikTok sensation with over 2.5 million views. The Lynnfield home is a time capsule to the 1970s design that is still largely preserved with many original features still intact including unique elements like multiple kitchens, a sunken living room and bar, and custom interiors throughout.

Caterina Primavera, a Boston area Gen Z woman decided to document her grandparents’ home earlier this year on her TikTok account – @caterinaprimav. The home has another iconic North Shore connection.

“My grandparents’ home has always been a really special place to my family. My grandfather, Frank Giuffrida, was behind the Hilltop Steak House, and just like the restaurant, nothing was ever done halfway. You can see that same bold, detailed, and over-the-top style throughout the home every room has its own personality, from the wallpaper to the lighting to the layout. Their eye for detail was everything. From the iconic cows and western theme at the Hilltop to even the layout of the parking lot, where my grandfather made sure the spaces were larger than most, everything he did was thoughtful and intentional. He was truly larger than life, and so was his home but my Nana made it feel like home,” says Primavera.

Her posts clearly struck a chord and wowed followers with the exquisite design, but for Primavera this is clearly a labor of love. “I spent so much of my childhood in their home, and it’s where a lot of my favorite memories come from. My Nana was definitely strict about not touching certain things—which, looking back, makes sense—but it always made the house feel even more special, like everything in it mattered. She took so much pride in it, and you could feel that in every room. I loved spending time there with them, and it’s something I’ll always hold onto,” recalls Primavera.

The upcoming sale of the home is what motivated her to start document the home. “Being able to go through the house now and capture it all feels really meaningful to me. It feels like a way to preserve a piece of them and everything they built. I’ve been sharing parts of it on TikTok as a way to honor them and keep their story alive, especially before the home eventually changes. I think people connect with it because homes like this don’t really exist anymore, and there’s something really special about seeing how much care and character went into every detail,” recalls.