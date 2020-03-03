As New England sheds its winter skin, consider rejuvenating yourself as well, with a nourishing, spring spa getaway. According to the latest data from the U.S.-based Global Wellness Institute, wellness tourism became a whopping $639 billion business in 2017 and is projected to reach $919 billion by 2022. Therefore, from Everett to Essex, Vermont, here are several spots to get your glow on.

Photograph courtesy of the Retreat at Castle Hill by Farmaesthetics

Castle Hill Inn

Pamper yourself at this 33-room Relais & Chateaux property set on a 40-acre peninsula surrounded by Narragansett Bay. The intimate spa lies inside the 1875 mansion, which houses several historic guest rooms and a Forbes, 4-star restaurant serving elegant, locally-inspired cuisine. The spa uses Newport-based Farmaesthetics products crafted with certified organic, farm-grown herbs, flowers, grains, and oils. In fact, on Saturday, March 21st only, the spa will offer a Spring Equinox Wellness Retreat, complete a welcome lunch, skincare workshop with Farmaesthetics founder, Brenda Brock, a meditation session, mixology class, and for guests adding on overnight stay, a morning yoga class before breakfast.

590 Ocean Drive, Newport, RI, 401.849.3800, castlehillinn.com

Photograph courtesy of Cliff House Maine

Cliff House Maine

Perched atop Bald Head Cliff overlooking the rugged, rocky coast of southern Maine, this 226-room resort has an elegant 9,000 square-foot oceanfront spa with seasonal treatments, like the Spring Massage (starting on the Spring Equinox, 3/19), which incorporates warm, salt stones and essential oils related to the wood elements of spring, like sandalwood. Additionally, the spa offers couples treatments, wraps and polishes, along with special therapies involving gemstones, Maine honey, and instruments, like the amethyst facial, honey mani/pedi, and tuning fork sound massage, respectively. The Wild & Free Package includes two nights at the resort and a $200 spa credit. Rooms take their design inspiration from the Maine coast in hues of sand, seafoam, and marine blue and dining options include Nubb’s Lobster Shack, Bald Head Coffee Co. for pastries and snacks, and The Tiller serving Maine-centric cuisine.

591 Shore Road, Cape Neddick, ME, 207.361.1000, cliffhousemaine.com

Photograph courtesy of Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor

Inside this gilded, 24-story wedge, you’ll find a luxury hotel, along with multiple shops, restaurants and the famed casino. The hotel’s 19,000 square-foot spa with its glowing floor lanterns and opulent European furnishings, has several fireside lounges and treatment rooms, along with a dry sauna, eucalyptus steam room, waterfall shower, and plunge pool. In addition to multiple massage therapies, such as a four-handed massage (with add-ons such like a warm oil forehead scalp treatment), you’ll find facials, wraps and rituals, like the Ayurvedic essential oil massage with Himalayan singing bowl therapy. The Wellness journey kicks off with a 60-minute personal training session, followed by a detox mud wrap and 95-minute massage. From April 20-26, the spa will offer an 80-minute, arnica-based marathon recovery massage. The plush hotel rooms are all blond wood and cream, while dining in the complex ranges from dim sum to steak.

1 Broadway, Everett, 857.770.7000, encorebostonharbor.com

Photograph by Horan Christian, courtesy of Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street

Inside this gleaming, 61-story Back Bay high-rise, you’ll find a stylish, art-centric, luxury hotel (floors 1-21) with a luxurious spa on the Wellness Floor (floor 7). In addition to the window-filled indoor lap pool and fitness center, the spa offers a variety of treatments and packages, such as the Rest, Relax, and Recharge option, whereby you’ll be treated to a 50-minute massage or facial (perhaps the “original non-surgical face lift”), a private musical meditation session with therapist applying warm and cold compresses, and special in-room bath set-up. The urban chic rooms have soothing taupe, white and gray furnishings and the hotel’s dining options include One + One for breakfast and brunch, the buzzy Japanese restaurant Zuma, and the soon-to-open Trifecta Lobby Bar with light bites.

1 Dalton Street, Boston, 617.377.4888, fourseasons.com/onedalton/

Photograph courtesy of Release Well-Being Center

Release Well-Being Center

Although it has no overnight facilities, this wellness center offers yoga, meditation, and fitness classes, along with spa treatments and packages, including A Day of Release that includes a 60-minute signature massage and facial, lunch at Nourish Café, and use of the spa’s Himalayan salt room, eucalyptus steam room, filtered sun sauna, and outdoor hot mineral stone tub. The center also offers alternative healing therapies, such as cupping and reiki.

201 Turnpike Road, Westborough, 508.986.2330, releasewellbeingcenter.com

Photograph courtesy of The Essex

The Essex

With a focus on wellness and cuisine, this newly-renovated, 120-room resort has a luxurious spa, pool, fitness center and cooking academy on premise. The Spring into Wellness package includes one night’s accommodation, breakfast, a spa lunch, and $100 spa credit. Treatments range from warm stone massages and hot oil wraps to clarifying facials and sunless spray tanning. Take advantage of the resort’s culinary classes and add one to your visit, perhaps learning to make dishes with Vermont beer, like seared steak with Yorkshire Porter Demi-Glace or New Orleans’s specialties, like Jambalaya and Beignets with Dark Chocolate Sauce. Rooms and suites sport soft natural tones and restaurant options include fine dining at the AAA Four Diamond Junction, The Tavern for pub grub, and the Lobby Café for java, sweets, and sandwiches.

70 Essex Way, Essex Junction, VT, 802.764.1452, essexresort.com

Plus Something for Your Furry Friend(s):

Red Dog Pet Resort & Spa Northshore

Beyond doggie daycare and overnight stays, this North Shore pet resort has grooming facilities and a salon. Spa services include Red Dog Bath, Brush & Nails, complete with a bath, fluff-dry and brush out (no hair/fur cut), nail trim and ear cleaning with special shampoo add-ons, such as the Moisturizing Oatmeal Treatment. The Boston location (274 Southampton Street), additionally has a therapeutic pool and play pool and offers packages like the Swim & Style Package, which includes a splash in the play pool, followed by a cleansing bath, nail trim, ear cleaning, and brush out.

190 Walnut Street, Saugus, 781.819.5257, reddogpetresort.com/northshore/