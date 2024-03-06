Located along the shores of Chatham, Massachusetts, Chatham Bars Inn stands as a timeless beacon of hospitality, blending rich history with modern luxury. With over a century of heritage, the resort has captivated visitors with panoramic ocean views, impeccable service, and a commitment to preserving the essence of New England charm. Chatham Bars Inn is one of Cape Cod’s most beloved and storied destinations for family vacations, romantic getaways, and corporate retreats. The Inn is a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotel and proud member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection and Historic Hotels of America.

SPONSORED CONTENT WITH CHATHAM BARS INN

The Inn first opened as a luxury hunting lodge for wealthy Bostonians in 1914. Over the decades, the property underwent several expansions and renovations, each designed to enhance the guest experience while preserving its historic character. Today, it is a full-service year-round resort with 217 individually decorated rooms and suites, endless recreational options, exceptional dining, and an exclusive wellness spa.

Chatham Bars Inn is situated on 25 acres overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Guests are greeted by sweeping views of the white sand beach and blue water. Whether it’s a leisurely stroll along the private beach, a day spent lounging in a cabana by the pool, or an exhilarating adventure on the water on one of the Inn’s fleet of boats, your vacation will be fully customized for you.

The Inn’s 217 rooms and suites are located in the historic Main Inn and 30 cottage–style buildings throughout the property. Accommodations offer stunning views of Chatham Harbor, the Atlantic Ocean or the Inn’s beautiful gardens. The quintessential New England style cottages are arranged with additional space and privacy in mind, many with patios or decks and gas fireplaces. Located above the spa are 12 adult-only spa suites, designed with luxury, relaxation, and pampering in mind. These suites feature oversized hydrotherapy tubs, saunas, steam showers, and fireplaces.

Beyond its picturesque setting and luxurious accommodations, Chatham Bars Inn is renowned for its culinary program. The resort has five different dining options, each offering a unique culinary experience showcasing the freshest local ingredients and innovative flavors. Whether savoring fresh seafood at The Beach House Grill, elegant dining with farm-to-table fare at STARS, or enjoying Cape Cod charm and sophistication with classic cuisine at The Sacred Cod, guests are treated to an unparalleled dining experience that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Cape Cod.

Also popular are seasonal dining on the Inn’s veranda with breathtaking views throughout the day and the lively Bayview Terrace for afternoon drinks with live music and dozens of Adirondack chairs facing the ocean. The Inn also offers private clambakes held on the beach with chefs on hand to prepare a delicious meal followed by a private bonfire.

Along with its exceptional amenities, the Inn offers many activities to cater to every interest. Guests can experience a series of authentic, first-hand Cape Cod experiences such as private cabana rentals along the Inn’s private quarter-mile beach, an oceanfront heated pool, complimentary bike rentals, private bonfires, three Har-Tru tennis courts and daily supervised Kids Crew sessions as well as fun family activities. Adjacent to the Inn is the Chatham Seaside Links 9-hole golf course.

The Inn’s fleet of six custom boats with a private dock from the beach offer endless options to explore the Cape from the water. Private fishing, lobstering, sailing, and whale-watching charters are guest favorites. Or explore the harbor on a casual cruise to see the fish pier, lighthouse and gray and harbor seals. Boating excursions also include day visit charters to Nantucket or Martha’s Vineyard. And the Inn also offers multiple daily complimentary launches across the harbor to the pristine North Beach Island, part of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The award-winning Spa at Chatham Bars Inn offers the finest in luxury treatments and amenities, including five oversized treatment rooms, five seasonal outdoor treatment cabanas in the spa’s Zen Garden, a relaxation room, saunas, steam showers, an outdoor adults-only pool and a year-round hot tub. The state-of-the-art fitness center is open 24/7, and regular fitness classes and personal training sessions are also available.

Located just a short drive from the Inn is Chatham Bars Inn Farm. The eight-acre farm produces the freshest seasonal greens and vegetables, driving culinary creativity throughout all the restaurants resort-wide. The farm produces well over 100,000 pounds and 125 varieties of vegetables per year and features innovative farming techniques such as hydroponics and Slovenian beekeeping. The farm also offers a seasonal farm stand open to the public from early May through late November, as well as weekly farm-to-table dinners and creative group activities.

The Inn is a 5-minute stroll from Chatham’s charming Main Street, lined with unique shops, galleries and restaurants and highlighted by special events including art displays, parades and weekly summer concerts. The Chatham Lighthouse is only a mile away and summer Cape Cod Baseball League games are played within a short walk from the Inn. Guests interested in exploring the Cape’s other towns are invited to partake in a luxurious complimentary driving experience through the inn’s Lexus partnership.

Chatham Bars Inn stands as a timeless destination where tradition meets luxury, offering guests an unparalleled retreat surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Cape Cod. From its historic origins to its modern amenities and exquisite dining, the Inn continues to captivate visitors with its charm, elegance, and unwavering dedication to excellence. Whether seeking a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a corporate retreat, Chatham Bars Inn invites guests to experience the true essence of New England hospitality in a setting that is both timeless and unforgettable.

chathambarsinn.com