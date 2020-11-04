Salon Invi turns ten years old this Sunday, November 8. But it’s not looking like the right year for a big birthday celebration. Instead, the Andover hair salon launched an initiative to help support other local businesses—they’re raffling away gift baskets to 14 lucky clients.

For every $100 gift card a client purchases at Salon Invi between now and next Tuesday, November 10, they’ll get an entry into the raffle for one of 14 gift baskets filled with gift cards and goodies from small businesses in Andover. “Every small business in town, over 50 of them, have donated to the baskets,” says Salon Invi’s owner, Chris Kishfy. “It was amazing how this took off.”

Although each basket is slightly different, they all have an estimated value between $800 and $900. The goodies you can expect include items like professional hair products, water bottles, or gift cards to local eateries like LaRosa’s, Bueno Malo, Elm Square Oyster Co., and Yella.

Kishfy hopes that by giving away small gift cards to a handful of lucky winners, it’ll encourage clients to go out and spend a bit more money at these local businesses. “The goal here was to support the town and to support each other,” says Kishfy. “It’s a great way to generate business… no matter how you get there.”

The salon will draw winners next week, November 10 through 14. They’ll announce two or three winners per day from next Tuesday through next Saturday. Anyone who buys a gift card between now and next Tuesday will be eligible to enter the raffle—purchase the gift cards for a future service for yourself, or get some of your Christmas shopping done early.

Kishfy says he’s excited that the gift basket initiative is coming together and has already seen success. Over 100 clients have already entered the raffle. “What are we doing for our own community to help each other survive?” says Kishfy. He hopes to see other communities, especially those on the North Shore, pick up similar initiatives to help each other ride out this crazy wave—to provide each other helping hands.

For more information, visit saloninvi.com.