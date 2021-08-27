What makes a great leader? Integrity, fairness, knowledge, and creativity are just a few descriptions that come to mind. Over the years, Northshore has interviewed some of the top business leaders North of Boston and learned their secrets to success.

In our upcoming October issue, we honor some of the leadership giants among us—and we also highlight some new faces. We spoke to these local professionals about their challenges, accomplishments, and inspiration. We learn how they are helping to shape the North Shore’s economy. They are entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, developers, marketers, hoteliers, financiers, realtors, award-winning jewelers, and beauty experts. And while we applaud their successes thus far, we may be even more excited about what is to come!

We invite you to come celebrate and honor these unique individuals in early October. Meet these successful individuals and learn how they accomplish their goals and, ultimately, live their dreams.

The List of Honorees:

Steve DiFillippo – Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Kevin Anderson – Kevin Anderson & Associates

Ginny Eramo – INTERLOCKS Salon + Spa

Scott Signore – Matter Communications

Sal Lupoli – Lupoli Companies

Joe Faro – TuscanBrands

Steven Leed – Royal Jewelers

Karen Hanson – Engel & Völkers

Caroline Pineau – Stem Haverhill

Dennis Clark – Cummings Properties

Nate Pusey – City National Bank

Jon Gray – J. Barrett Co.

Dave MacKeen – Eliassen Group

Rob Blood – Lark Hotels

Tom, David & Dwight Groom + Scott Faulkner – Groom Construction

Join us Tuesday, October 5 at Teresa’s Prime in North Reading as we celebrate those who help shape our community and make it a better place to work and play. Event tickets and tables are available now; visit nshoremag.com/movers-shakers.