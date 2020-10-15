This weekend, a new day spa experience comes to the North Shore. Local massage therapist and makeup artist Nic M. Swanson will hold a soft opening for her new spa, Beautify, this Saturday, October 17, from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.

A graduate from the Massage Institute of New England and a licensed massage therapist for sixteen years, Swanson also pursued education in makeup artistry in 2016, studying with David Nicholas to earn a certification as a Master Level Makeup Artist.

“I was always doing Halloween Makeup for myself and my friends,” says Swanson. “So I decided to get professional training and ended up loving the world of bridal makeup styling.” She specializes in bridal makeup to this day—check out her gallery of work here.

The new spa is 100% cruelty-free, offering only cruelty-free products and services, setting Beautify apart from other spas and salons in the area, explains Swanson. And their range of services are unmatched—it’s a one-stop-shop for massages, facials, waxing, lash extensions, blowouts, spray tans, and, of course, professional makeup application. “Offering our wide range of services and amazing retail makeup is not so common in our area,” says Swanson.

The boutique also stocks products from clean, cruelty-free makeup brand Jane Iredale and iconic skincare brand Dermalogica, also stocked by Sephora.

Beautify will occupy the space at 1 Topsfield Road in Ipswich, formerly The Lemon Tree.

“Opening during this pandemic is definitely a risk, but opening a new business at any given time is a risk!” says Swanson. “The truth is, pandemic or not, everyone still wants to be beautified and pampered.” Aiming to make everyone who walks through the door feel relaxed and indulged, Swanson says she’s always dreamed of having her own business so she can make sure every client has an amazing experience.

All Beautify team members have completed the Barbicide COVID-19 Certification for Beauty Professionals and the Dermalogica Clean Touch Certification to ensure they’re giving clients the safest service possible.

At the end of the day, between her experience in massage therapy, professional makeup, and the service industry, Nic Swanson believes she can give clients some of the best service on the North Shore, whether they’re in for a full spa day of facials and massages, or just popping in to have their hair and makeup done for a big event. Her cruelty-free commitment makes Beautify stand out even further.

“I think that the amazing team of professionals that I’ve carefully assembled will speak for themselves,” says Swanson. “They all understand my vision for amazing service!”

For more information, visit beautifymakeupboutique.com.